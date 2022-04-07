LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will host the LA Lakers for the final time this season at the Chase Center on April 7.

Coming off their 110-121 loss to the Phoenix Suns, the LA Lakers have officially been ruled out of Play-In contention. Falling to 31-48 for the season, the Purple and Gold will look to finish the season with some pride.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are coming off a 109-90 win against the Sacramento Kings. With consecutive wins in the bag, the third-placed Warriors have improved to 50-29 on the season.

While the Lakers won the previous matchup behind LeBron's terrific scoring performance, considering the form the Purple and Gold are in now, Golden State have a solid opportunity of coming up with a win at home to cap off the series.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Thursday, April 7, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Friday, April 8th, 2022; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

LA Lakers Preview

Anthony Davis

With the LA Lakers' most recent loss, the side has officially been eliminated from Play-In contention. With their postseason dreams out of reach, the Lakers have had one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.

Playing without LeBron James against the Suns, the Lakers hung tough for the majority of the first half behind solid plays by Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

But the side completely unraveled in the second as they found themselves trailing by 20 points heading into the fourth-quarter.

Heading into their next game, Los Angeles features more bad news as Davis and Westbrook are also listed as questionable for the game. While head coach Frank Vogel intends to end the season with pride, with all their superstars out of the rotation, the Lakers may be in for some more disappointment.

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen Russell Westbrook has been added to the injury report, and LeBron James is questionable Russell Westbrook has been added to the injury report, and LeBron James is questionable https://t.co/MsXb46cpjt

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Avery Bradley | G - Malik Monk | F - Talen Horton-Tucker | F - Stanley Johnson | C - Dwight Howard

Golden State Warriors Preview

Andrew Wiggins

Coming off their win against the Kings, the Golden State Warriors may be on the verge of turning things around. Having won two of their last five games, the Warriors have put an end to their losing streak which built up after Steph Curry's injury.

The Warriors have seen a lot of ups and downs this season. With injuries forcing massive swings in performance, Golden State will hope to find some semblance of balance as they ride their current momentum.

With Andrew Wiggins stepping up in the previous game against Sacramento, the Warriors will also hope that the All-Star will enjoy a late-season return to form.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Poole | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread LA Lakers 31-48 +610 Over 221.5 (-110) +12.5 (-110) Golden State Warriors 50-29 -900 Under 221.5 (-110) -12.5 (-110)

The Warriors have been favored to win this matchup against the Lakers because of their superior record and homecourt advantage.

Golden State have beaten the Lakers twice this season. With the final matchup taking place on their home floor, the Warriors have a significant advantage against a poorly performing Lakers unit.

Odds Sourced From: FanDuel SB

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are 11-28 on the road. The Lakers are on a seven-game losing streak. Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are all questionable for Thursday's matchup.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are 30-10 when playing at home. The Warriors have an offensive rating of 107.9 in their last 10 games. Golden State have won two of their last five games.

Lakers vs Warriors Match Predictions

The Golden State Warriors should emerge as the winners in this matchup on Thursday.

Considering their homecourt advantage, the Warriors will also enjoy some momentum heading into this game. Meanwhile, the Lakers will head into this game on a seven-game losing streak and possibly deflated considering their elimination from the Play-In game.

With LeBron James' status also unknown, the Purple and Gold will be extremely vulnerable in this game.

While Golden State haven't been very successful since Curry went down with an injury, they have the necessary pieces to take on this Lakers team.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Warriors game?

The game LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 95.7 The Game as well.

