LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - October 8th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

Fans will get a preview of the 2021-22 NBA season opener between the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors on Friday in a preseason game at the Chase Center.

The Lakers are coming off losses in both their preseason games so far. They most recently lost to the Phoenix Suns 105-117 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Warriors have won both of their first two games heading into the contest. They beat the Denver Nuggets 118-116 in their previous fixture.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Preseason 2021

Date and Time: Friday, October 8th, 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, October 9th, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers have been experimenting with different lineups in their last two games. It is expected to take a while before they find stability in their rotations.

It comes as no surprise that they struggled to keep up with the Phoenix Suns in their previous outing. Malik Monk was once again the team's most impressive performer. He scored a team-high 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis played at the 5 in this game. He put in a decent shift, tallying 14 points, eight boards, two blocks and two steals.

The LA Lakers opted to rest Russell Westbrook and LeBron James for the second game in a row. As per head coach Frank Vogel, they will play at least two of their four remaining preseason games. It is unclear whether they will be in the lineup against the Golden State Warriors.

Key Player - Malik Monk

Malik Monk in action during Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers game

Malik Monk seems like an absolute steal for the LA Lakers. The 24-year-old guard's performances have been one of the key talking points so far. Monk is yet to start a game for the Lakers, but that could change in the next outing. It gives him a brilliant chance to seal his spot as the team's starting shooting guard.

The LA Lakers will need another solid night from Monk to have a healthy chance of winning against the in-form Golden State Warriors.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Kendrick Nunn; G - Malik Monk; F - Talen Horton-Tucker; F - Carmelo Anthony; C - Anthony Davis.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have got off to a hot start in the preseason campaign. Their reserves have made a positive impact which is a great sign.

Otto Porter Jr. continued his solid run with a 15 points game. He shot 5 of 7 from the floor. Meanwhile, Jordan Poole scored a team-high 17 points as the Warriors cut a 13-point deficit to win the tie. Golden State made 21 threes on the night, displaying their offensive prowess in full swing once again.

The Golden State Warriors distributed significant minutes among all the players expected to be in the rotation when the regular season starts. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga tweaked his knee in the last game. He could be among the players sidelined for the game against the LA Lakers.

Key Player - Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole in action during Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans game

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr mentioned that Jordan Poole is set to occupy the shooting guard spot in the starting lineup before Klay Thompson returns. Poole has been in sensational form in the preseason and has been impressive in training camp as well.

He has scored 47 points in 44 preseason minutes across two games. Poole will be key to the Golden State Warriors' chances of coming away with a win against the LA Lakers on Friday.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry; G - Jordan Poole; F - Andrew Wiggins; F - Draymond Green; C - Kevon Looney.

Lakers vs Warriors Match Prediction

The LA Lakers' hopes of winning this contest will largely depend on whether LeBron James and Russell Westbrook play or not. Assuming the duo are rested for the third consecutive game, the Golden State Warriors appear to be the favorites heading into the NBA preseason contest.

The Dubs have a more stable rotation strategy and have been the more in-form side as well.

The game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will be televised nationally on NBA TV. Local coverage of the match will be provided by Spectrum SportsNet and NBS Sports Bay Area. Fans can also catch live action online via a subscription to the NBA League Pass

