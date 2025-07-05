LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 5

The LA Lakers head to Chase Center to face their rivals, Golden State Warriors, in the California Classic Summer League, kicking off on Saturday. Both teams have been hard at work, adding more talent to their rosters as they try and compete for a title in 2025-26.

However, the Warriors and the Lakers have made efforts to build for the future by making some promising acquisitions in the 2025 draft. Both teams have also scanned the talent pool and will field their most promising youngsters against each other on Saturday.

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors game details and odds

The Warriors-Lakers game will take place at Chase Center on Saturday. The game will go live at 6:30 p.m. EST. Fans can stream the contest via NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

Moneyline: Lakers (-310) vs Warriors (+210)

Odds: Lakers (-6.5) vs. Warriors (+6.5)

Total (O/U): Lakers (o179.5 -110) vs. Warriors (u179.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors preview

Expand Tweet

The Lakers moved up from the No. 55 pick to No. 36 to get their hands on Adou Thiero in the 2025 draft. Thiero has much upside and has a solid motor defensively, making him a promising acquisition. He lacks range, though, and will need to work on his 3-point shot to make a place for himself in the league.

The Lakers should have quite a formidable Summer League core between Bronny James, Adou Thiero and Dalton Knecht.

Meanwhile, the Warriors drafted Alex Toohey and Will Richard with the 52nd and 56th picks, respectively. Both players have displayed a lot of promise on the defensive end and can also shoot from beyond the arc.

If they perform in the Summer League, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them get regular minutes next season. Isaiah Mobley and Marques Bolden of Golden State are also ones to look out for on Saturday.

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Summer League roster

Here's a look at the Warriors and the Lakers’ summer league rosters ahead of their game on Saturday.

Lakers

Player Position Darius Bazley Forward RJ Davis Forward Eric Dixon Forward DaJuan Gordon Guard Bronny James Guard Trey Jemison Ill Guard TY Johnson Guard Arthur Kaluma Forward

Warriors

Player Position Taran Armstrong Guard Jules Bernard Guard Marques Bolden Center LJ Cryer Guard Leopold Delauney Guard Ja’Vier Francis Forward Coleman Hawkins Forward Alex Higgins-Titsha Forward Blake Hinson Forward Chris Manon Forward Gabe Madsen Forward Bez Mbeng Guard Chance McMillian Guard Isaiah Mobley Center

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The Lakers are the favorites to beat the Golden State Warriors at home. Both teams have promising talents in their Summer League rosters, but LA looks better, thanks to the addition of sophomores Bronny James and Dalton Knecht.

Our prediction: The Lakers to win

