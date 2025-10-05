LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 5, 2025

The LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors matchup is one of two preseason games scheduled on Sunday. The Lakers will be looking to bounce back from a loss in their preseason debut, while the Warriors are out to start their preseason on a positive note.
Both the Lakers and the Warriors have added interesting pieces to their respective lineups in the offseason. The two ball clubs have also reached new deals with key rotation players. These two Western Conference teams are hoping to go on a deeper playoff run, and the preseason will be one of their stepping stones towards this goal.
LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors game details and betting tips
The game between the Lakers and the Warriors is scheduled to tip off at 8:30pm ET inside Chase Center. Fans can follow the game live on NBA League Pass.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Moneyline: Lakers (+106) vs Warriors (-165)
Spread: Lakers (+2.5) vs Warriors (-2.5)
Total: Lakers -125 (o217.5) vs Warriors -125 (u217.5)
Editor's Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors preview
This will be the Lakers' first preseason in which both LeBron James and Luka Doncic are on the lineup. In the offseason, the Lakers acquired Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia, and Marcus Smart and lost Dorian Finney-Smith in free agency. The team also re-signed Doncic and Jaxson Hayes. On Friday, the Lakers lost 103-81 to the Phoenix Suns in their preseason debut.
Meanwhile, the Warriors finally came to terms with Jonathan Kuminga on a new contract. They also re-signed Gary Payton II and De'Anthony Melton. Longtime center Kevon Looney departed in free agency, while Al Horford and Seth Curry joined the roster.
LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineups
LA Lakers
PG: Austin Reaves | SG: Jake LaRavia | SF: Rui Hachimura | PF: Jarred Vanderbilt | C: Deandre Ayton
Golden State Warriors
PG: Steph Curry | SG: Buddy Hield | SF: Jimmy Butler | PF: Draymond Green | C: Al Horford
LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors prediction
Though the Lakers have already dipped their toes in preseason action, the Warriors are slightly favored in this matchup that will take place on their home floor.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.