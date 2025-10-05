LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 5, 2025

The LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors matchup is one of two preseason games scheduled on Sunday. The Lakers will be looking to bounce back from a loss in their preseason debut, while the Warriors are out to start their preseason on a positive note.

Ad

Both the Lakers and the Warriors have added interesting pieces to their respective lineups in the offseason. The two ball clubs have also reached new deals with key rotation players. These two Western Conference teams are hoping to go on a deeper playoff run, and the preseason will be one of their stepping stones towards this goal.

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors game details and betting tips

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The game between the Lakers and the Warriors is scheduled to tip off at 8:30pm ET inside Chase Center. Fans can follow the game live on NBA League Pass.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Lakers (+106) vs Warriors (-165)

Spread: Lakers (+2.5) vs Warriors (-2.5)

Total: Lakers -125 (o217.5) vs Warriors -125 (u217.5)

Editor's Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors preview

This will be the Lakers' first preseason in which both LeBron James and Luka Doncic are on the lineup. In the offseason, the Lakers acquired Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia, and Marcus Smart and lost Dorian Finney-Smith in free agency. The team also re-signed Doncic and Jaxson Hayes. On Friday, the Lakers lost 103-81 to the Phoenix Suns in their preseason debut.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Warriors finally came to terms with Jonathan Kuminga on a new contract. They also re-signed Gary Payton II and De'Anthony Melton. Longtime center Kevon Looney departed in free agency, while Al Horford and Seth Curry joined the roster.

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineups

LA Lakers

PG: Austin Reaves | SG: Jake LaRavia | SF: Rui Hachimura | PF: Jarred Vanderbilt | C: Deandre Ayton

Ad

Golden State Warriors

PG: Steph Curry | SG: Buddy Hield | SF: Jimmy Butler | PF: Draymond Green | C: Al Horford

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors prediction

Though the Lakers have already dipped their toes in preseason action, the Warriors are slightly favored in this matchup that will take place on their home floor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More