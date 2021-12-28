LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers are back on the road for a short two-game trip starting at the Toyota Center on Tuesday against the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are on a five-game skid, while the Rockets have lost four on the trot heading into this matchup.

The Lakers came up short on Christmas Day against the Brooklyn Nets. They were down by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter before tying the game at 115-all. However, Nicolas Claxton threw down an emphatic alley-oop slam on LeBron James to seal the win for his team with 40.7 seconds left.

Meanwhile, the Rockets lost their fourth straight game on Monday after suffering a blowout 123-99 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Rockets have come back down to earth after their seven-game win streak. They have now lost eight of their last ten games.

LA Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James of LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have seven players on their injury report for the Houston Rockets game. Six of them are listed as out, while one is probable. LeBron James is listed as probable due to an abdominal strain, but he is expected to play.

Meanwhile, four of the six players listed as out are on the NBA's health and safety protocols. They are Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Austin Reaves and Rajon Rondo. Anthony Davis is dealing with a left knee MCL sprain, while Kendrick Nunn continues to be out because of right knee bone bruise.

Player Status Reason Trevor Ariza Out Health and Safety Protocols Kent Bazemore Out Health and Safety Protocols Anthony Davis Out Left Knee MCL Sprain LeBron James Probable Abdominal Strain Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise Austin Reaves Out Health and Safety Protocols Rajon Rondo Out Health and Safety Protocols

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have six players on their injury list for their matchup with the LA Lakers. Four players are listed as out, while two are probable. DJ Augustin, Garrison Matthews, Kenyon Martin Jr. and Jae'Sean Tate are all listed as out after entering the league's health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. are listed as probable after recovering from a left hamstring injury and a left thigh contusion, respectively. Both players were kept out of Monday's game, as it was the first of a back-to-back. Expect them to play against the Lakers, though.

Player Status Reason DJ Augustin Out Health and Safety Protocols Jalen Green Probable Left Hamstring Injury Kenyon Martin Jr. Out Health and Safety Protocols Garrison Matthews Out Health and Safety Protocols Kevin Porter Jr. Probable Left Thigh Contusion Jae'Sean Tate Out Health and Safety Protocols

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are trying to find the right starting lineup since the start of the season. They have not been fully healthy all season due to injuries and protocols. The Lakers are expected to use the same starting lineup against the Houston Rockets, which they used in their last game.

LeBron James should be the starting power forward, alongside Talen Horton-Tucker at small forward and Dwight Howard at center. Russell Westbrook and Wayne Ellington should complete the starting lineup. The Lakers' current rotation includes Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk and Stanley Johnson, which should be the case against the Rockets too.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are expected to get some boost in their starting lineup for their game against the LA Lakers. Their backcourt of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green are set to make their return. Christian Wood continues to impress at center, while Josh Christopher and David Nwaba have excelled in the forward positions.

Off the bench, the Rockets have the likes of Eric Gordon, Armoni Brooks, Alperen Sengun and Daniel Theis. They are expected to provide a lot of energy as the Rockets strive to return to winning ways against the slumping Lakers.

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Wayne Ellington | Small Forward - Talen Horton-Tucker | Power Forward - LeBron James | Center - Dwight Howard.

Houston Rockets

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. | Shooting Guard - Jalen Green | Small Forward - Josh Christopher | Power Forward - David Nwaba | Center - Christian Wood.

Edited by Bhargav