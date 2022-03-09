LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will continue their road trip to Texas with a visit to the Toyota Center to take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. The two teams are meeting for the fourth and final time this season, with the Lakers emerging victorious in all three previous encounters.

The LA Lakers suffered a loss against the San Antonio Spurs in their last game and are now at risk of falling further down in the standings. They currently hold a 28-36 record and are the ninth seed in the West. The side are just 1.5 games ahead of the 10th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans, who have won nine of their last 15 games.

LeBron James missed their 117-110 loss against San Antonio. He will enter this game on the back of a virtuosic 56-point performance against the Golden State Warriors, where he nailed six three-pointers and grabbed 10 boards.

If he misses any more games, the Lakers' chances of entering the playoffs will only become slimmer.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"I went 5 alarm. I was shocked off a 56-point performance with a day in between that LeBron was sitting. Just when I thought the Lakers were maybe poised for takeoff." — LeBron sat out during last night's loss to Spurs with knee soreness:"I went 5 alarm. I was shocked off a 56-point performance with a day in between that LeBron was sitting. Just when I thought the Lakers were maybe poised for takeoff." — @RealSkipBayless LeBron sat out during last night's loss to Spurs with knee soreness:"I went 5 alarm. I was shocked off a 56-point performance with a day in between that LeBron was sitting. Just when I thought the Lakers were maybe poised for takeoff." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/KlkLOPrwkN This should be a big cause for alarm going forward. If the Lakers don't have LeBron and AD?! Russ, Carmelo and Dwight should've been able to beat the Spurs. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta… This should be a big cause for alarm going forward. If the Lakers don't have LeBron and AD?! Russ, Carmelo and Dwight should've been able to beat the Spurs. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta…

The Houston Rockets, meanwhile, have the second-worst record in the NBA at 16-49. The franchise are aiming for another high draft pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft. They currently have a 52.1% chance of grabbing a top-four pick, including a 14% chance of the coveted first overall pick.

The Rockets are rebuilding around the backcourt of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. along with young promising forwards in Christian Wood and Jae'Sean Tate.

LA Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James of the LA Lakers warms up pre-game

The Lakers have upgraded LeBron James' status from out to questionable for this game. He is still dealing with soreness and effusion in his left knee and didn't lace up for the loss against San Antonio.

Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn remain sidelined as they rehabilitate from their long-term injuries.

Player Name: Status: Reason: LeBron James Questionable Left Knee Soreness/Effusion Anthony Davis Out Right Mid-foot Sprain Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise - Recovery Mason Jones Out G-League - Two-way Talen Horton-Tucker Probable Left Ankle Sprain Malik Monk Probable Right Calf Contusion

Additionally, Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk are both probable to play the game. Horton-Tucker has a sprained ankle while Monk is dealing with a calf contusion. Mason Jones has been sent to the NBA G-League due to his two-way deal.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Head coach Stephen Silas of the Houston Rockets.

Usman Garuba continues to be sidelined after undergoing surgery on his right wrist. He is expected to stay out for another few weeks.

Moreover, Garrison Matthews, Jae'Sean Tate, Dennis Schroder, and Christian Wood are all listed as questionable for this game. Matthews, Schroder, and Tate are all dealing with ankle injuries, while Wood is suffering from a non-COVID-related illness.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Usman Garuba Out Left Wrist Fracture Christian Wood Questionable Illness Jae'Sean Tate Questionable Left Ankle Soreness Dennis Schroder Questionable Right Ankle Sprain Garrison Matthews Questionable Left Ankle Sprain

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

If LeBron James plays, he will lace up as the power forward. Dwight Howard should be the starting center and Russell Westbrook will retain his point guard duties. Either Austin Reaves or Malik Monk is likely start as the shooting guard, while Stanley Johnson will play in the small forward position.

Another lineup possibility could see Reaves play the off-guard and Monk play the three with Johnson coming off the bench. Carmelo Anthony, Avery Bradley, and Horton-Tucker (if he plays) should get major minutes off the bench.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets will start with their usual backcourt of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green with the former running the point. Eric Gordon will play the small forward role as usual. If Jae'Sean Tate and Christian Wood are fit to play, they will start as the power forward and center, respectively.

But if the two aren't eligible to lace up, then Kenyon Martin Jr. and Alperen Sengun should start as the four and the five, respectively. Daishen Nix, Josh Christopher, and David Nwaba should get the most playing time in the second unit.

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Austin Reaves | F - Malik Monk | F - LeBron James | C - Dwight Howard.

Houston Rockets

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Jalen Green | F - Eric Gordon | F - Jae'Sean Tate | C - Christian Wood.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Los Angeles Houston 1 votes so far