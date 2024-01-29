LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2024 

The LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets game is one of the marquee contests of Monday's slate. The Lakers lead the season series 2-1 against the Rockets. Their fourth and final matchup's result could have severe implications come April as both teams fight for a better seeding between the sixth and the 10th spot.

The Lakers hold the advantage at the moment, sitting in ninth with a 24-23 record. A win gives them the season series triumph, which guarantees higher seeding if the Rockets end up with the same record.

Meanwhile, Houston is 21-24 and 11th in the West. A win brings them closer to the 10th spot, while the chance to secure a higher seeding than the Lakers with a better conference record if they have the same record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets preview, odds, betting tips and prediction

The LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets game will start at 8:00 PM ET. Local TV operators Spectrum SportsNet and Space City Home Network will provide the coverage. Viewers outside the local regions and internationally can stream the matchup online via NBA League Pass. The game is at Toyota Center, the homecourt of the Rockets.

Moneyline: Lakers (-115), Rockets (-105)

Spread: Lakers -1 (-110), Rockets +1 (-110)

Total (o/u): Lakers -110 (o227.5), Warriors -110 (u227.5)

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets preview

The Lakers have recovered well over the past few weeks. They seemed to be back in their 2023 NBA playoffs grove after Darvin Ham finally played the starting lineup with Jarred Vanderbilt for 19 minutes against the Golden State Warriors in their last game. The Lakers had a net box score of +31 with that five-man group, which produced a 128.6 offensive and 97.6 defensive rating.

Expand Tweet

It was the key reason behind the Lakers bouncing back after conceding a 23-5 run to start the third quarter. The Lakers won the game 145-144 in double overtime on the road, and it may not have been possible without those 19 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have been in a slump after starting the season 13-9. Since then, Houston is 8-15 in its last 23 games. The Rockets have been 19th on offense and 17th on defense with a 115.1 and 117.1 rating, respectively, since then.

Expand Tweet

Houston's defense has picked up over their past few games, so it will hope to carry that momentum against the Lakers. The Rockets gave the Lakers a run for their money in their previous three matchups, and with a homecourt advantage, they have the shot to cause an upset.

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets starting lineups

The Lakers' starting lineup will likely be the same as their past few games, with D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. LeBron and Davis are questionable and game-time decisions. Rui Hachimura and Christian Wood are likely candidates to replace them if they don't play.

Meanwhile, with Jabari Smith Jr. back, the Rockets are expected to deploy him in the starting lineup again instead of Jeff Green. Smith will play next to Dillon Brooks and Alperen Sengun on the frontcourt, while Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green will be the starting guards.

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets betting tips

LeBron James is favored to score under 24.5 points. The Lakers star has scored at least 25 in four of his last five games and is coming off a 36-point night. Despite not being favored to score over his points total, it could be a good bet.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis' rebounds projection is over 11.5. He's grabbed at least 12 boards in four of his last five and 13 in his previous outing, so it's a good bet to go over his rebounds total.

D'Angelo Russell is heavily favored to make over 2.5 3s. He's made at least three in his last eight games, so going over on his 3-pointer total is one of the best bets of the night.

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets prediction

The LA Lakers are marginal favorites per oddsmakers to win against the Houston Rockets. The Rockets aren't heavy underdogs because of their homecourt advantage. They are 16-8 at the Toyota Center.

The Lakers have the better momentum, though. They are coming off a road win against the Warriors, so unless Houston puts them under huge pressure from the get-go, the Lakers are most likely to win.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!