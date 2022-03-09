LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - March 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets will host the LA Lakers at Toyota Center for their final matchup of the season on March 9th.

The LA Lakers will head into this game on the back of a 110-117 loss against the San Antonio Spurs. With another loss in the books, the Lakers found themselves at 28-36 on the season, clinging onto the ninth seed in the West.

The Houston Rockets will also be coming off a loss for this game. After being handed a 106-123 loss by the Miami Heat, the Rockets found themselves falling to 16-49 on the season with the worst record in the Western Conference.

Wednesday night's matchup sees the Lakers lead the season-series 3-0. With both teams desperate for a win, the Rockets will attempt to prevent a series sweep at home.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Wednesday, March 9th, 2022; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, March 10th, 2022; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - Toyota Center, Houston, TX

LA Lakers Preview

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers continue to be a highly inconsistent team as they come off yet another loss for the season. The loss to the San Antonio Spurs saw a major absence as LeBron James was rested due to significant knee soreness.

In a situation that demanded that the Lakers' veterans step up and perform, the side basically collapsed as they allowed the Spurs to break away every time they got close.

The lapses on the defensive end and poor decisions with the ball continue to plague the side. With no updates on a return for Anthony Davis and LeBron's status as questionable, the Purple and Gold face a tough situation up ahead.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook passes the ball

Russell Westbrook will be a key player for the LA Lakers in their upcoming game in Houston.

Westbrook is currently the only active superstar on the Lakers roster. While he hasn't had an impressive season in a Lakers uniform, the 33-year old is the only player capable of carrying this team to a win in the absence of LeBron James.

Following their loss in the previous game, Westbrook opened up about his negative experiences with the fans and how it has affected his family. While this seems inconsequential, it greatly affects a player's performance in the game.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson Russell plays an important role on the @Lakers team and will be a key component to the success of the rest of the season and the NBA Playoffs. Let's do better, rally around the Westbrook family, and support them. @russwest44 Russell plays an important role on the @Lakers team and will be a key component to the success of the rest of the season and the NBA Playoffs. Let's do better, rally around the Westbrook family, and support them. @russwest44

Heading into this next matchup, the Lakers will hope Westbrook can bounce back and produce on the court for their side. With James' questionable availability, Westbrook will have every avenue to run the offense.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Austin Reaves | F - Malik Monk | F - Stanley Johnson | C - LeBron James

Houston Rockets Preview

Christian Wood in action for the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have spent a large part of the season as the lowest seed in the West. With another loss on the books, Houston continued their poor performances this season.

While the Rockets managed to pull off a massive upset at home when they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, their next game against the Heat saw them return to typical form.

Although the game saw a good fight as the Rockets held the lead for a large part of the first half, the game quickly shifted in Miami's favor as the second-half started.

While the Rockets saw solid performances from young players such as Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., the Miami Heat would prove to be too much for the young side to play without Christian Wood.

Key Player - Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun attempts to pass the ball over the defense

Alperen Sengun could be a key player for the Houston Rockets in their upcoming matchup against the LA Lakers.

Sengun has displayed the potential to be a solid big man for the Rockets in the future. With a vast and versatile skillset, the 19-year old poses all the necessary tools required to be a modern day big man.

Although he is inconsistent, Sengun could be a key performer against the Lakers because of the mismatches he creates. Because the Purple and Gold feature an extremely undersized roster, the Turkish big man will have every opportunity to contribute from the low block.

Coming off a 13 point and eight rebound outing against the Heat, the Rockets will hope to see more productivity from the rookie.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Jalen Green | F - Garrison Mathews | F - Jae'Sean Tate | C - Alperen Sengun

Lakers vs Rockets Match Predictions

The LA Lakers' chances of winning this matchup depend extensively upon the availability of LeBron James. Although the side has the star power to take on the Rockets, the lack of cohesiveness in the Lakers' unit creates a genuine problem when it comes to execution.

However, the Rockets may pose a genuine threat nonetheless. Considering their performance against the Memphis Grizzlies in their previous home game, Houston showed that they were capable of toppling solid teams as well.

Given the uncertainty regarding LA's performance, it is hard to make a claim on their success for each game. But they should enjoy better odds of winning nonetheless.

Where to watch Lakers vs Rockets game?

The LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets game will be locally broadcast on AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 790 AM/S: 93.3 FM.

