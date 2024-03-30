LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 29)

The Lakers continued their road trip on Friday following an impressive win over the Memphis Grizzlies without Anthony Davis, this time against their NBA Cup final opponents, the Indiana Pacers.

Both teams met again just five days after their previous encounter, where they nearly amassed 300 points combined within regulation. The Lakers were determined to secure a sweep in their cross-conference series against the Pacers, while the Pacers were eager to bounce back from a resounding 125-99 defeat to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

The Pacers held the initial advantage with a 27-24 score at the end of the first quarter and finished the second period with a 27-25 advantage, going 54-49 into the second half at home.

Anthony Davis displayed his aggression in his return to the court, effectively dispelling any lingering injury concerns. He led the team with 24 points heading into the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton combined for 32 points, contributing significantly to their team's offensive output.

LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers highlights and viral moments

#5. Jalen Smith denies D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell made an attempt to drive into the paint and execute a left-handed layup at the rim, effortlessly bypassing Obi Toppin's defense.

However, Jalen Smith showcased exceptional defensive awareness by swiftly recovering from the weak side to deny the layup attempt at its highest point. Remarkably, his block was executed cleanly without incurring a goaltending violation.

#4. Tyrese Haliburton steals the ball from LeBron James

In what appeared to be a potential mismatch, with LeBron James attempting to post up Tyrese Haliburton at the left wing's high post, Haliburton swiftly intercepted the pass intended for LeBron.

Seizing the opportunity, Haliburton initiated a fast break, quickly advancing the ball up the court. He then found Pascal Siakam cutting into the paint, who expertly finished the play with a spin move, seamlessly transitioning from defense to offense.

#3. Rui Hachimura poster dunk on Myles Turner

Rui Hachimura received the ball from Austin Reaves' urgent pass from the baseline, finding himself unguarded at the top of the key. Instead of opting for a 3-point shot, Hachimura decided to drive towards the rim.

With determination, he attacked the basket and elevated for a powerful dunk over Myles Turner, electrifying the crowd with his emphatic finish.

#2. Austin Reaves finds Rui Hachimura in transition

On the Lakers' fastbreak, Austin Reaves took charge by penetrating into the paint. Recognising Rui Hachimura running parallel to him, Reaves skillfully drew the defenders towards himself, creating space for his teammate.

With precision, he delivered a behind-the-back pass to Hachimura, providing him with an open opportunity. Hachimura capitalized on the opportunity with a powerful two-handed dunk, completing the play in spectacular fashion.

#1. Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard show off their connection

Andrew Nembhard executed a steal over D'Angelo Russell, seizing possession for his team. In a swift transition, Nembhard located Pascal Siakam cutting towards the basket and delivered a precise pass.

Siakam soared to the rim with authority, culminating the play with a thunderous tomahawk dunk, while Anthony Davis trailed closely behind, sealing the win early for the Pacers.

The Pacers leveled their season series with a 109-90 win on Friday against the Lakers.