LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.
The Lakers are in desperate need of positive results as they currently hold a 9-10 record. Their game against the New York Knicks ended in a disappointing 106-100 defeat for them. Russell Westbrook secured a 31-point triple-double, but his efforts were not enough to prevent the loss.
After recent disappointments, the Purple and Gold will be hoping to regain their consistency, starting with a win against the Indiana Pacers.
Meanwhile, the Pacers head into Wednesday's game on the back of a stunning win over the Chicago Bulls. Domantas Sabonis recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds on the night to lead his side to a 109-77 win.
Rick Carlisle's men will be hoping to put their best foot forward against the Lakers and register another win at home.
LA Lakers Injury Report
The LA Lakers have been marred by injuries since the start of the season. Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn are currently out indefinitely due to injuries.
Austin Reaves was reported as doubtful for the game against the New York Knicks. However, the team did not play him. According to reports, the rookie could miss out on the game in Indiana as well.
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
TJ Warren is currently out indefinitely due to an injury he suffered last season. Meanwhile, Caris LeVert has been listed as questionable due to lower back soreness.
LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting Lineups
LA Lakers
The LA Lakers have tried out many lineups this season. For Wednesday's game, the Purple and Gold will likely start Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley on the backcourt. LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker will share the frontcourt, while Anthony Davis will take the center position.
Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers will likely start Malcolm Brogdon and Chris Duarte on the backcourt if Caris LeVert does not return to fitness come game time. Justin Holiday and Domantas Sabonis will share the frontcourt, while Myles Turner will start at center.
LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting 5s
LA Lakers
Point Guard - Russell Westbrook, Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley, Small Forward - LeBron James, Power Forward - Talen Horton-Tucker, Center - Anthony Davis
Indiana Pacers
Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon, Shooting Guard - Chris Duarte, Small Forward - Justin Holiday, Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis, Center - Myles Turner