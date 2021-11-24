LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

The Lakers are in desperate need of positive results as they currently hold a 9-10 record. Their game against the New York Knicks ended in a disappointing 106-100 defeat for them. Russell Westbrook secured a 31-point triple-double, but his efforts were not enough to prevent the loss.

After recent disappointments, the Purple and Gold will be hoping to regain their consistency, starting with a win against the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers MYLES CAUGHT THREE BODIES 😵 MYLES CAUGHT THREE BODIES 😵 https://t.co/mR4zh6vvSY

Meanwhile, the Pacers head into Wednesday's game on the back of a stunning win over the Chicago Bulls. Domantas Sabonis recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds on the night to lead his side to a 109-77 win.

Rick Carlisle's men will be hoping to put their best foot forward against the Lakers and register another win at home.

LA Lakers Injury Report

The LA Lakers have been marred by injuries since the start of the season. Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn are currently out indefinitely due to injuries.

Austin Reaves was reported as doubtful for the game against the New York Knicks. However, the team did not play him. According to reports, the rookie could miss out on the game in Indiana as well.

Player Name Status Reason Trevor Ariza Out Ankle Injury Kendrick Nunn Out Knee Sprain Austin Reaves Unknown Left Hamstring Strain

ZellaNews @zella_news Lakers Injury Report: Austin Reaves ‘unlikely’ to return vs. Pacers – ZellaNews zellanews.com/lakers-injury-… Lakers Injury Report: Austin Reaves ‘unlikely’ to return vs. Pacers – ZellaNews zellanews.com/lakers-injury-…

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

TJ Warren is currently out indefinitely due to an injury he suffered last season. Meanwhile, Caris LeVert has been listed as questionable due to lower back soreness.

Player Name Status Reason TJ Warren Out Left Navicular Fracture Caris LeVert Questionable Lower Back Soreness

Scott Agness @ScottAgness Caris LeVert is back on the Pacers’ injury report. He’s questionable for Wednesday against the Lakers as he continues to manage back soreness.



The team was given Tuesday off. Caris LeVert is back on the Pacers’ injury report. He’s questionable for Wednesday against the Lakers as he continues to manage back soreness.The team was given Tuesday off.

LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting Lineups

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers' recent game against the New York Knicks ended in a disappointing 106-100 defeat for them

The LA Lakers have tried out many lineups this season. For Wednesday's game, the Purple and Gold will likely start Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley on the backcourt. LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker will share the frontcourt, while Anthony Davis will take the center position.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers head into Wednesday's game on the back of a stunning 109-77 win over the Chicago Bulls

The Indiana Pacers will likely start Malcolm Brogdon and Chris Duarte on the backcourt if Caris LeVert does not return to fitness come game time. Justin Holiday and Domantas Sabonis will share the frontcourt, while Myles Turner will start at center.

LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook, Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley, Small Forward - LeBron James, Power Forward - Talen Horton-Tucker, Center - Anthony Davis

Indiana Pacers

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon, Shooting Guard - Chris Duarte, Small Forward - Justin Holiday, Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis, Center - Myles Turner

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh