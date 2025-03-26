LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 26, 2025

On Wednesday, the struggling LA Lakers head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to take on the streaking Indiana Pacers. It has not been the greatest of the last few days for the Purple and Gold as they slipped to fifth seed in the West with a string of losses. Their four-game road trip is in danger of going awry again, as they come off a close loss to the Orlando Magic.

Before the loss, it was defeats to East outfits Milwaukee Bucks and the surging Chicago Bulls. They play the latter again after the Pacers showdown as part of their away stretch. The last time these teams met, Austin Reaves dropped a career-high 45 points in the absence of LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Rui Hachimura had a field day as well with 24 points as the Lakers recorded a 124-117 win.

The Pacers are in the middle of a five-game winning streak. They are 4-0 in their last four games at home and will hope to make it five out of five when they host the fatigued and wobbly Lakers. The side is fourth in the East with a 42-29 record, while LA has one more win as they sit 5th with a 43-28 record.

LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The Lakers vs. Pacers skirmish tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage will be on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSIN. The game can also be streamed live on Fubo TV (regional restrictions may apply) and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline LA Lakers -1.5 o235 (110) -125 Indiana Pacers +1.5 u235 (-110) +105

LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers Preview

Rebounding plays a key role in determining the winners for this contest. The Indiana Pacers are 7th in scoring offense, averaging 116.6 points per game and 113.5 points per 100 possessions. They are 3rd in field goal offense, averaging 48.9% from the field, and 8th in 3-point offense, averaging 36.8% from the deep.

Indiana's rebounding is an issue as they rank near the bottom of the league. The team is 29th in offensive rebounds, averaging 8.9 off. rebounds per game. The Lakers are 26th, grabbing 9.7 offensive boards per game. LA is 19th in scoring offense, averaging 112.7 points per game and 112.7 points per 100 possessions. They shoot 47.8% from the field (9th in the NBA) and 35.9% from downtown (17th).

The Lakers' defense is better positioned. They sit 11th in scoring defense, allowing 112.0 points per game and 111.0 points per 100 possessions. The Pacers are a few rungs below, allowing 115.2 points per contest and 111.6 points per 100 possessions — good for 17th place.

LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups

LeBron James (left groin strain) and Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) are probable. Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) is ruled out.

Position Player PG Luka Doncic SG Austin Reaves SF Rui Hachimura/Dorian Finney-Smith PF LeBron James C Jaxson Hayes

For the Pacers, Isaiah Jackson (right Achilles tendon tear) is ruled out.

Position Player PG Tyrese Haliburton SG Andrew Nembhard SF Aaron Nesmith PF Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner

LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers Betting Tips

Myles Turner comes into the contest with an o/u of -125/-132 on points. Andrew Nembhard is -122/-130 on points and rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton is -110/-108 in points and assists. For the Lakers, keep an eye out for LeBron James with an o/u of -105/-125 on points and assists. Austin Reaves is -114/-114 on points and rebounds.

LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers Prediction

The Lakers are struggling, and the Indiana Pacers are the team in form. They have been on a five-game winning streak, and it's hard to see them lose this one to a Purple and Gold team that's been in a funk. Take the Pacers to bag a win at home.

