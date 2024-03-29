LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2024 

The inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament finalists LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers face off for the final time on Friday in the 2023-24 season. The Lakers have been dominant in their past two matchups. They dropped a record 150 points in regulation, but the Pacers kept it close, losing only by five points.

The playoff atmosphere from their previous two encounters will stay intact as both teams are fighting for a top-six spot in the conference standings.

The Pacers own the sixth-seed with a 41-33 record, but only with a one-game advantage over the seventh-placed 39-33 Miami Heat. Meanwhile, the Lakers are ninth in the West with a 41-32 record, 2.5 games behind the sixth-placed 43-29 Dallas Mavericks.

LA Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers preview, betting tips, odds and prediction

Money line: Lakers +125, Pacers -150

Spread: Lakers +3 (-110), Pacers -3 (-110)

Total (o/u): Lakers o42 (-110), Pacers u242 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers: Preview

The Lakers enter this game as one of the hottest teams behind a five-game winning streak. One of the key takeaways amid this stretch is their improved defense. LA has a 109.6 efficiency on that end (eighth), while a 121.0 rated offense (sixth), their bread and butter since February. It's one of the rare stretches where LeBron James and Co. have thrived on both ends under coach Darvin Ham.

The Lakers have faced multiple challenges amid this phase, which they tackled with tremendous grit. That included a double-OT comeback win over a healthy Bucks team without LeBron, breaking their losing streak in D'Angelo Russell's absence and recording a second win in five attempts without Anthony Davis.

On the other hand, the Pacers are coming off a five-game road trip, in which they went 3-2. That included wins over the Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, and LA Clippers and losses against the LA Lakers and Chicago Bulls, who beat them 125-99 in their previous outing.

The Pacers have posted a 122.9 offensive efficiency but a 118.4 defensive rating in this stretch. One of the bright spots has been Tyrese Haliburton's return to form. The All-Star has averaged 18.4 points on 48/43/73 splits. The Pacers will hope he continues the momentum in Friday's home contest.

LA Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers: Starting Lineups, Subs and Rotations

Lakers starting lineup

PG - D'Angelo Russell, SG - Austin Reaves, SF - LeBron James, PF - Rui Hachimura, C - Anthony Davis

Davis will likely return after a one-game absence. Jaxson Hayes will return to the bench and play key minutes with the second unit, including Spencer Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish.

Pacers starting lineup

PG - Tyrese Haliburton, SG - Andrew Nembhard, SF - Aaron Nesmith, PF - Pascal Siakam, C - Myles Turner

The Pacers have a fully healthy roster. The starters will likely play heavy minutes, but T.J. McConnell, Obi Toppin, Jalen Smith and Doug McDermott could be involved for significant stretches.

LA Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers: Betting Tips

LeBron James is favored to score under 26.5 points. He's hit the over on his points total once in the last four games, so it's a good bet.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is favored to grab under 14.5 boards. He's hit the over on that in his past four outings, but coming off an injury could see him struggle.

Tyrese Haliburton's assists total is at 10.5. He's favored to go over. However, Haliburton has tallied over 11 assists only once in his last five outings.

Pascal Siakam's points total is favored to go over 22.5. Siakam had 14 points in his last game, but he scored at least 25 in his four previous outings.

LA Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers: Prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Indiana Pacers to win Friday's home game against the LA Lakers, with a -150 money line and -3 spread, but the Lakers are expected to cover a +2 spread, and it could be a close game.

LA is playing for the fifth time in seven days, so fatigue could factor in for the veteran team that has been injury-prone. The Pacers also get the edge because of homecourt advantage.