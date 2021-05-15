LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - May 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers and the Indiana Pacers will face off in an intense NBA match at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday. Both teams have everything to play for as a favorable playoff seeding is on the line.

The LA Lakers could narrowly escape the play-in tournament if they maintain a perfect run in the remaining two games of the regular season. However, the Trail Blazers will have to lose at least one game.

Meanwhile, the play-in tournament has been secured for the Indiana Pacers. However, they can end the regular season in 8th position and give themselves a better shot at qualifying for the playoffs.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Saturday, May 15th; 1:00 PM ET (Saturday, May 14th; 10:30 PM IST)

Venue - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

LA Lakers preview

Anthony Davis #3 and Marc Gasol #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers have been inspirational in their last three games, putting together an impressive run to end the season. They were previously on a downward spiral in the absence of injured duo Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Things are starting to look up for the LA Lakers as they have won their last three games. The number one defensive team in the league is now looking to capitalize on an opportunity to avoid the play-in tournament.

Key player - Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis has not performed at the level that most fans expected coming into this season. His injury early in the season ruled him out for over 30 games.

He has had a slow start regaining his 2020 postseason form but is starting to look more like himself.

Anthony Davis with the REVERSE OOP to get to 42 PTS and finish off the @Lakers home win! pic.twitter.com/aVVqLcT8SX — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2021

Davis' return has been slow, but the forward has been instrumental in the LA Lakers' three-game winning streak. He scored 20 points in his last outing against the New York Knicks and is averaging 21.9 points this season.

LA Lakers predicted lineup

Point Guard - Talen Horton-Tucker l Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope l Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma l Power Forward - Anthony Davis l Center - Andre Drummond

Indiana Pacers preview

Oklahoma City Thunder v Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are ranked ninth in the Eastern Conference standings and are guaranteed qualification for the play-in tournament. However, things will be easier for the Pacers if they can knock the Charlotte Hornets off the number eight position.

Consistency has been an enemy of the Indiana Pacers, who are currently on a 4-6 run. A win would go a long way in providing the team with a unique opportunity for playoff qualification.

Kep player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers

Domantas Sabonis is having the best season of his career, averaging 20.2 points per game and 11.9 rebounds. His efforts have played a significant role in the Indiana Pacers' success this season.

Domantas Sabonis tonight:



21 PTS

20 REB

9 AST



He’s averaging 26/15/10 on 67 FG% in May. pic.twitter.com/fAnyvAC57o — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 11, 2021

Injuries have affected the center's run this season. However, he has continually produced for the Indiana Pacers, shooting 53.3% from the field.

Indiana Pacers predicted lineup

Point Guard - T.J McConnell l Shooting Guard - Justin Holiday l Small Forward - Oshae Brisset l Power Forward - Doug McDermott l Center - Domantas Sabonis

Lakers vs Pacers prediction

The LA Lakers have squared up against the Indiana Pacers once this season and have come out as victors. Although Davis was unavailable, Kuzma stepped up and led the team with 24 points and 13 rebounds.

While this will be a very enticing matchup because of the significance in both teams' title hopes, the LA Lakers are the clear favorites to secure a victory.

Where to watch Lakers vs Pacers game

The LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers game will be broadcasted locally on Bally Sports Indiana and Spectrum SportsNet networks. It will also be available for live streaming on the NBA League Pass.