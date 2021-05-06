LA Lakers vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - May 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers will renew their rivalry with the LA Clippers when the teams battle it out at Staples Center on Thursday. The Clippers won their two previous encounters this season and will look to sweep their series against the injury-beset squad.

As the teams currently stand, the third-placed LA Clippers will face the sixth-placed LA Lakers in a first-round matchup if the season ended today. The Battle of Los Angeles in the playoffs is an event that fans have been waiting for ever since 2019, when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George signed with the Clippers and Anthony Davis was traded to the Lakers.

Leonard and company snapped a three-game losing streak with a 105-100 come-from-behind win against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. It was the two-time Finals MVP’s second straight game since he came back from a sore right foot that sidelined him for nine games.

The LA Lakers are also coming off a victory - a 93-89 win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. Despite LeBron James’ absence, the Purple and Gold were able to take down one of the top teams in the West.

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Injury Update

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers submitted their injury report to the NBA with several names listed on it.

LeBron James #23 watches from the sidelines.

LeBron James is expected to miss the next two games, including the LA Clippers match and the Portland Trail Blazers game on Friday. But there’s a slim chance he could suit up for the Blazers game. Coach Frank Vogel said that this was not a setback of James’ high right ankle sprain. He does, however, have a sore ankle that needs rest.

Frank Vogel confirms @wojespn’s report that LeBron James will sit out the Clippers game on Thursday. Vogel left the door open for LeBron to play Friday against Portland but said he remains day to day and would see how his ankle is feeling come Friday. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 5, 2021

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski noted, the Lakers will be cautious in dealing with James’ injury with the postseason right around the corner.

The LA Lakers have listed a number of players as probable for the LA Clippers game on Thursday including Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol.

Kuzma is on the list because of a sprained left thumb. He’s not likely to miss the game and should be the starter at small forward. Caldwell-Pope is nursing an ankle injury but it hasn’t caused him to miss any of the last five games for the LA Lakers. He should also be a starter again on Thursday.

Kyle Kuzma #0 reacts against the Washington Wizards.

Davis should be ready to play for the eighth straight time since missing 30 games. We should see the All-Star forward in the starting lineup at power forward on Thursday. Gasol has a left pinkie finger injury but should be available if Vogel asks him to enter the game against the LA Clippers.

Talen Horton-Tucker, on the other hand, is questionable to play. The sophomore swingman is dealing with a right calf strain and will be a game-time decision.

Dennis Schroder is in the league's COVID-19 protocols and is expected to be sidelined for 10-to-14 days.

Finally, Jared Dudley is out for the season after tearing his right MCL more than a month ago.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers’ injury report includes just two players.

Serge Ibaka’s back injury will cause him to miss the LA Lakers game. He has not appeared in any LA Clippers games since March 14 but could be back anytime.

Serge Ibaka #9 in action against Wizards.

Lastly, Amir Coffey will be sidelined again on Thursday. This will be the third straight game that he will miss after entering the league’s health and safety protocols.

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Kuzma will start at small forward in James’ absence, and it should also open up minutes for Markieff Morris and Wesley Matthews.

In the event that Horton-Tucker sits out, Ben McLemore should take on the majority of his playing time, while Matthews also switches between shooting guard and small forward depending on the matchups.

Alex Caruso #4 reacts after making a 3 point shot.

Alex Caruso is expected to start in Schroder’s place for the third consecutive game. There could also be room for Alfonzo McKinnie if Horton-Tucker can’t play.

LA Clippers

Ivica Zubac should start at center again in place of Ibaka. DeMarcus Cousins will be Zubac’s primary backup when he needs a breather.

Coffey’s absence should give Terance Mann and Luke Kennard heavier workloads in the backcourt.

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers:

Point Guard - Alex Caruso l Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope l Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma l Power Forward - Anthony Davis l Center - Andre Drummond

LA Clippers:

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Paul George l Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard l Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. l Center - Ivica Zubac

Also Read: 5 best isolation players in the 2020-21 NBA season