LA Lakers vs LA Clippers: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Crypto.com Arena will experience the 'Battle of LA' on Thursday when the LA Clippers host the LA Lakers. The Clippers have had the better of their crosstown rivals in their last six outings dating back to December 2020.
The Lakers are a historically great franchise with a much larger fan following than the Clippers. So even the Clippers' home games see more cheers for the Purple and Gold.
However, the Lakers have been highly mediocre this season, with fans booing their own team. Meanwhile, the Clippers have surprisingly been winning lately despite injuries, so they could have more support than usual in this clash.
The ninth-seeded Lakers are now seven games below .500, with a 27-34 season record. Many analysts have called their season a wrap.
They are looking unlikely to get out of the play-in tournament spots, with the tenth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans hot on their heels. The Lakers have lost all three games after the All-Star break. Recent rumors suggest they could trade superstar Russell Westbrook to a new team this summer.
The LA Clippers, meanwhile, have experienced different fortunes. They have won six of their last seven games. That includes wins over the LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.
They are two games over .500, with a 33-31 season record, and look good to grab the seventh seed before the regular season closes. Tyronn Lue has done a fabulous job of rallying his role players to step up in big moments. The Clippers have beaten several title-contending teams this season.
LA Lakers Injury Report
LeBron James continues to be listed as questionable due to effusion and soreness in his left knee. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn are still healing from their respective long-term injuries, and are expected to return around late March.
Talen Horton-Tucker is probable to play because of a sprained ankle. Meanwhile, Avery Bradley is upgraded to questionable for this game after suffering effusion in his knee. Mason Jones has been sent to the NBA G-League, as he's on a two-way deal.
LA Clippers Injury Report
The Clippers' injury report remains the same. It only features players with serious injuries who are out for the foreseeable future. That includes Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Norman Powell, Jason Preston and Jay Scrubb.
LA Lakers vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups
LA Lakers
The Lakers could deploy their recent lineup in this game. Russell Westbrook and Austin Reaves should form the backcourt, with Westbrook at point.
Trevor Ariza will likely play the small forward, while LeBron James retains the power forward position. Dwight Howard has been getting the nod for the starting center role, which should continue in this game.
Stanley Johnson, Carmelo Anthony and Malik Monk should get the most minutes off the bench.
LA Clippers
The Clippers should also deploy their latest lineup for this game. They feature a largely healthy roster, except for a few long-term absentees.
Terance Mann now plays the starting shooting guard role alongside Reggie Jackson in the backcourt. Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris Sr. should form the forward pair, with Batum playing the four.
Ivica Zubac should retain his center role, with Robert Covington, Luke Kennard and Isaiah Hartenstein coming off the bench.
LA Lakers vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s
LA Lakers
G - Russell Westbrook | G - Austin Reaves | F - Trevor Ariza | F - LeBron James | C - Dwight Howard.
LA Clippers
G - Reggie Jackson | G - Terance Mann | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac.
Q. Who will win?
LA Lakers
LA Clippers