LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - July 12th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The LA Lakers will take on the LA Clippers at the Thomas & Mack Center in a Summer League clash between the two Los Angeles franchises.

The Lakers lost their first two matchups in the Las Vegas Summer League – against the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets. The matchup against the Hornets was intense, going into two overtimes, with the Lakers ultimately losing 89-86.

The Clippers, on the other hand, have played just one game so far, winning 94-76 against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Clippers had a lot of positives, including five players finishing in double figures. The Grizzlies struggled to get going, barring a strong performance from Kenneth Lofton Jr., who scored 18 points, shooting 88.9%.

A clash between the two giants always incites excitement, especially with the Lakers trying to register their first win in Vegas.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs LA Clippers | NBA Summer League 2022.

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 12; 8 PM ET (Wednesday, July 13; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada.

LA Lakers preview

Scottie Pippen in attendance to watch his son play against the Charlotte Hornets

The LA Lakers had quite a start to their summer, winning two of three games in the California Classic. They registered comfortable wins against the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors, but lost 87-75 to the Sacramento Kings and finished second overall.

In the Las Vegas Summer League, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider have been especially good, scoring in bunches – including an efficient deep shot. Pippen has been contributing consistently, while Swider went off from deep (shooting 62.5%) in the loss against the Hornets.

The Lakers will need to put on pressure right from the tipoff to beat their rival.

Key Player – Cole Swider

Cole Swider has shown great promise so far, adding great offensive value to the Lakers’ Summer League roster. His deep shot has turned some heads, with talks of him probably bringing value to the LeBron James-led roster in the regular season.

Lakers Lead @LakersLead Cole Swider is 17/30 from 3 in the Summer League. The Lakers should give him real minutes on the big squad! Cole Swider is 17/30 from 3 in the Summer League. The Lakers should give him real minutes on the big squad! 💦https://t.co/pnz4gd8o5D

Swider will play a crucial role, with Scotty Pippen Jr. being an effective distributor of the ball. He played 31 minutes in the previous matchup, as the team benefited from his hot hand. Swider will look to carry that momentum to the Clippers match-up as the Lakers try to secure their first win.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Guard: Scotty Pippen Jr. | Guard: Max Christie | Forward: Cole Swider | Forward: Nate Pierre-Louis | Center: Sacha Killeya-Jones

LA Clippers Preview

Moussa Diabate effective at rebounding against the Grizzlies

The LA Clippers’ youngsters were in sync against the Memphis Grizzlies, complementing each other’s style of play. Brandon Boston had a strong outing, scoring 15 points while contributing effectively on defense as well.

All starters, barring Jason Preston, scored in double-digits, with center Moussa Diabate grabbing six offensive rebounds. Diabate’s size and frame will definitely pose a threat to the Lakers.

Another big factor in their win against the Grizzlies was Reggie Perry’s contribution off the bench. He utilized all of his 15 minutes, recording 17 points while shooting 66.7%. The Clippers’ roster seems pretty solid, making the upcoming matchup a must-watch.

Key Player – Brandon Boston

Brandon Boston played a crucial role against the Grizzlies, contributing on multiple fronts. Apart from his scoring, he recorded three rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block – putting in an all-around performance.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly Brandon Boston hits a TOUGH 3, gets mauled but no call, and hits the push-ups Brandon Boston hits a TOUGH 3, gets mauled but no call, and hits the push-ups 😂 https://t.co/yzmpQbPnX9

Boston gained some experience playing off the bench for the Clippers last season, averaging 6.7 points and 2.2 rebounds, while shooting 30.6% from deep. His 51 appearances in his rookie season improved his play on both ends, and he will look to utilize this opportunity to the fullest.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Guard: Jason Preston | Guard: Brandon Boston | Forward: Jay Scrubb | Forward: Jarrell Brantley | Center: Moussa Diabate

Lakers vs. Clippers Match Prediction

The Clippers’ size will give them an advantage against the Lakers, with Moussa Diabate showing great rebounding ability. The Clippers had a strong defensive showing in their first game, which will be something the young Lakers will need to overcome.

However, the Lakers have shown promise as well – especially from deep. Swider’s momentum from the last game, if brought to this one, could pose a serious threat.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs LA Clippers?

The Lakers' game against the Clippers will be broadcast on NBA TV.

