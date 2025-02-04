LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 4 | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Clippers host the LA Lakers on Tuesday for their second encounter of the 2024-25 regular season. The Clippers previously defeated the Lakers 116-102 at home in January to go up 1-0 in their season series.

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Lakers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 4

The Lakers are projected to use a starting lineup of Austin Reaves (PG), Gabe Vincent (SG), Rui Hachimura (SF), LeBron James (PF) and Jaxson Hayes (C) for the game.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Austin Reaves

Shake Milton Gabe Vincent* SG Gabe Vincent* Dalton Knecht Shake Milton SF Rui Hachimura Dorian Finney-Smith Dalton Knecht PF LeBron James* Jarred Vanderbilt Dorian Finney-Smith C Jaxson Hayes Trey Jemison III Dorian Finney-Smith

Clippers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 4

Meanwhile, the Clippers are expected to deploy a starting lineup of James Harden (PG), Norman Powell (SG), Kawhi Leonard (SF), Derrick Jones (PF) and Ivica Zubac (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG James Harden

Kevin Porter Jr.

Terrance Mann SG Norman Powell Kris Dunn Terrance Mann SF Kawhi Leonard Amir Coffey Terrance Mann PF Derrick Jones Jr. Nicolas Batum Amir Coffey C Ivica Zubac Drew Eubanks Nicolas Batum

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers: Injury Reports

Lakers injury report for Feb. 4

Tuesday's contest will be the Lakers' first since the shocking Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade announced on Sunday. However, Doncic won't debut for the Lakers against the Clippers, as he is dealing with a calf injury.

Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood are also listed out for the game, while LeBron James and Gabe Vincent are probable to play. Cam Reddish is listed as questionable and his participation will be a game-time decision.

Player Status Injury LeBron James Probable (GTD) Foot Gabe Vincent Probable (GTD) Knee Cam Reddish Questionable (GTD) Personal Luka Doncic Out Calf Maxi Kleber Out Foot Christian Wood Out Knee

Clippers injury report for Feb. 4

Meanwhile, the Clippers boast a mostly healthy roster with just Cam Christie listed as out on their injury report.

Player Status Injury Cam Christie Out Ankle

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers: Preview

Heading into the game, the LA Lakers stand fifth in the Western Conference with a 28-19 record, having won eight of their last 10 outings. They are riding a two-game winning streak after defeating the New York Knicks 128-112 on the road on Saturday. LeBron James led the Lakers to victory with a triple-double performance of 33 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in the game.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers are sixth in the West with a 28-21 record and have won six of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 115-108 road loss against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, with James Harden leading the team with 25 points, five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block.

How to watch LA Lakers vs LA Clippers?

The Lakers-Clippers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET at Inuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The contest will be aired nationally on TNT, truTV and Max. It can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

