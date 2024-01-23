LA Lakers vs LA Clippers: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23, 2024

The LA Lakers vs LA Clippers contest will highlight Tuesday's slate as one of the two marquee NBA rivalry week matchups on national TV. The crosstown rivalry has been lopsided so far, with the Lakers taking a 2-0 advantage. However, the Crypto.com Arena will be a Clippers home game for the first time this season.

The Clippers have historically been the better team since 2012-13, dominating their rivals with a 36-9 head-to-head advantage. The Clippers will be in the driver's seat again as the Lakers are without superstar LeBron James, who was decisive when the teams met the first two times this year.

The Nov. 1 game saw LeBron's 35-point triple-double guide the Lakers to a 130-125 OT win. On Jan. 7, the four-time MVP scored a game-high 25 points and seven assists to lead the Lakers to a 106-103 victory.

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The LA Lakers vs LA Clippers game will be televised by TNT. Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports SoCal will also cover the game on TV in local regions. Fans abroad can catch the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Lakers (+295), Clippers (-375)

Spread: Thunder +8 (-110), Clippers -8 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder -110 (0229.5), Clippers -110 (u229.5)

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers preview

The Lakers enter this game behind a dominant 134-110 win over the lowly Portland Trail Blazers. It was their fifth win in their last eight games. LA is getting quality contributions from rumored trade candidate D'Angelo Russell and starter Austin Reaves in this stretch.

In his last five outings, Russell's averaging 27.2 points and 6.4 assists, shooting 55.9%, including 53.7% from 3 and 100.0% from the free throw line. He will be crucial in LeBron James' absence to keep the Lakers' offense alive.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis has been as consistent and available as ever and will be critical, especially with Ivica Zubac sidelined for the Clippers. The Lakers need their offense to fire on all cylinders against this Clippers team that's been clunky defensively and their 8-2 run over the last 10 games.

The Clippers offense, though, has posted a 126.5 rating, the best in the league during that period. Their star quartet of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook are all available, making them a favorite despite their two losses against the Lakers earlier this season.

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers starting lineups

The Lakers will likely see Rui Hachimura replace the injured LeBron James in the starting lineup. D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince and Anthony Davis will retain their places.

Meanwhile, the Clippers won't make any changes with James Harden and Terance Mann running the backcourt. Kawh Leonard, Paul George and Mason Plumlee will complete the rest of the lineup.

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers betting tips

With LeBron James out, Anthony Davis is expected to lead the Lakers' offense and is favored to score over 27.5 points. That's significantly more than his season average of 24.9 ppg. Davis has averaged only 24.6 ppg in his last 10 and scored over 27.5 points four times. It could be a good bet, as the Clippers don't have Ivica Zubac to guard Davis in the paint.

Davis is also favored to grab over 12.5 rebounds. It's a safer bet than his points total, as Davis averages 12.2 rpg. The Clippers are the ninth-worst rebounding team in the league, so he could easily hit that total.

Meanwhile, James Harden is favored to dish over 8.5 assists in this game. He's averaging 8.5 apg this season and 9.9 apg in his last 10 games, so this is the best bet in the Lakers-Clippers showdown.

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers prediction

The Clippers are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Lakers in this game. Despite their two losses to the Purple and Gold this season, the Clippers enter this game with better momentum. LeBron James' absence could be a significant blow to the Lakers' hopes of claiming a season-series win over their crosstown rivals.

