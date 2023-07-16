LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers Prediction & Game Preview - July 16th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

A battle of LA in Sin City is all set, as the LA Lakers and LA Clippers will face off in Summer League on Sunday, July 16. The Clippers enter the contest having won three of their four games thus far, while the Lakers have a 2-2 record.

Regardless of where this game is taking place or the fact that it's a Summer League competition, the rivalry between these two franchises should make for compelling viewing.

The Lakers are heading into the contest after suffering a mauling at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies, while the Clippers come into the game on the back of an impressive victory over the Philadephia 76ers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers Summer League: Prediction

In rivalry games, depth and talent often go out the window, and victory goes to the team who plays harder and out-hustles their opponent. However, the Summer League doesn't seem to work that way.

Instead, the Clippers' roster depth should allow them to get a win over their city rivals and send the Lakers back to Los Angeles with a losing record.

Kobe Brown and Xavier Moon will be difficult players to stop throughout the contest and could prove decisive.

LA Lakers Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Scotty Pippen Jr. 1 G 6-3 185 lbs NOV 10, 2000 22 R Vanderbilt Signed On 07/01/22 Max Christie 10 G 6-6 190 lbs FEB 10, 2003 20 R Michigan State #35 Pick In 2022 Draft Mason Jones 17 G 6-4 200 lbs JUL 21, 1998 24 2 Arkansas Cole Swider 21 F 6-9 220 lbs MAY 08, 1999 24 R Syracuse Signed On 07/01/22 Jay Huff 30 C 7-1 240 lbs AUG 25, 1997 25 1 Virginia Paris Bass 36 F 6-8 200 lbs AUG 29, 1995 27 1 Detroit Mercy Nate Pierre-Louis 38 G 6-4 205 lbs DEC 23, 1998 24 R Temple Shareef O'Neal 45 F 6-10 220 lbs JAN 11, 2000 23 R Louisiana State Javante McCoy 46 G 6-5 180 lbs JAN 24, 1998 25 R Boston University R.J. Cole 47 G 6-1 185 lbs AUG 24, 1999 23 R Connecticut Vitto Brown 48 F 6-8 237 lbs JUL 13, 1995 27 R Wisconsin Fabian White 49 F 6-8 230 lbs NOV 29, 1998 24 R Houston Sacha Killeya-Jones 50 C 6-11 220 lbs AUG 10, 1998 24 R Kentucky

LA Clippers Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Jason Preston 1 G 6-3 181 lbs AUG 10, 1999 23 1 Ohio Draft Rights Traded From ORL On 07/29/21 Jordan Miller 11 F 6-7 195 lbs JAN 23, 2000 23 R Miami #48 Pick In 2023 Draft Kobe Brown 21 F 6-7 250 lbs JAN 01, 2000 23 R Missouri #30 Pick In 2023 Draft Xavier Moon 22 G 6-0 165 lbs JAN 02, 1995 28 2 Morehead State Signed On 12/25/21 Moussa Diabate 25 F-C 6-11 210 lbs JAN 21, 2002 21 1 Michigan #43 Pick In 2022 Draft Brodric Thomas 30 G 6-5 185 lbs JAN 28, 1997 26 3 Truman State Xavier Castaneda 31 F 6-1 188 lbs MAR 26, 2000 23 R Akron Matt Morgan 34 G 6-2 174 lbs NOV 07, 1997 25 R Cornell Jordan Bowden 35 G 6-5 193 lbs JAN 20, 1997 26 R Tennessee Nate Renfro 36 F 6-8 205 lbs DEC 11, 1996 26 R San Francisco Keaton Wallace 37 G 6-3 185 lbs FEB 26, 1999 24 1 Texas-San Antonio Fred Sims Jr. 38 G 6-4 193 lbs FEB 14, 1997 26 R Chicago State Bryson Williams 41 F 6-8 240 lbs APR 25, 1998 25 R Texas Tech

LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Clippers (-102), Lakers (-122)

Spread: Clippers (+1.5), Lakers (-1.5)

Total: 183.5 Under (-113), Over (-113)

LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers: Players to watch

Jalen Hood-Schifino is arguably the most talented player in the matchup between the two rivals, however, the rookie guard has struggled during his time in Las Vegas. As such, he might not be the difference maker that his potential suggests he should be.

Instead, the Lakers will likely rely on the impressive Max Christie to lead their offensive line, with Hood-Schifino comprising the role of a playmaker.

For the Clippers, Kobe Brown, Xavier Moon, and Brodric Thomas will be their primary offensive weapons, with Brown being their leading scorer and most explosive threat on the offensive side of the ball.

Neither team boasts a dominant big man, so it's likely the contest will be based on perimeter scoring a dribble penetration.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault