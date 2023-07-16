LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers Prediction & Game Preview - July 16th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 16, 2023 11:01 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings
Max Christie, Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings

A battle of LA in Sin City is all set, as the LA Lakers and LA Clippers will face off in Summer League on Sunday, July 16. The Clippers enter the contest having won three of their four games thus far, while the Lakers have a 2-2 record.

Regardless of where this game is taking place or the fact that it's a Summer League competition, the rivalry between these two franchises should make for compelling viewing.

The Lakers are heading into the contest after suffering a mauling at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies, while the Clippers come into the game on the back of an impressive victory over the Philadephia 76ers.

LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers Summer League: Prediction

In rivalry games, depth and talent often go out the window, and victory goes to the team who plays harder and out-hustles their opponent. However, the Summer League doesn't seem to work that way.

Instead, the Clippers' roster depth should allow them to get a win over their city rivals and send the Lakers back to Los Angeles with a losing record.

Kobe Brown and Xavier Moon will be difficult players to stop throughout the contest and could prove decisive.

LA Lakers Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Scotty Pippen Jr.1G6-3185 lbsNOV 10, 200022RVanderbiltSigned On 07/01/22
Max Christie10G6-6190 lbsFEB 10, 200320RMichigan State#35 Pick In 2022 Draft
Mason Jones17G6-4200 lbsJUL 21, 1998242Arkansas
Cole Swider21F6-9220 lbsMAY 08, 199924RSyracuseSigned On 07/01/22
Jay Huff30C7-1240 lbsAUG 25, 1997251Virginia
Paris Bass36F6-8200 lbsAUG 29, 1995271Detroit Mercy
Nate Pierre-Louis38G6-4205 lbsDEC 23, 199824RTemple
Shareef O'Neal45F6-10220 lbsJAN 11, 200023RLouisiana State
Javante McCoy46G6-5180 lbsJAN 24, 199825RBoston University
R.J. Cole47G6-1185 lbsAUG 24, 199923RConnecticut
Vitto Brown48F6-8237 lbsJUL 13, 199527RWisconsin
Fabian White49F6-8230 lbsNOV 29, 199824RHouston
Sacha Killeya-Jones50C6-11220 lbsAUG 10, 199824RKentucky

LA Clippers Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Jason Preston1G6-3181 lbsAUG 10, 1999231OhioDraft Rights Traded From ORL On 07/29/21
Jordan Miller11F6-7195 lbsJAN 23, 200023RMiami#48 Pick In 2023 Draft
Kobe Brown21F6-7250 lbsJAN 01, 200023RMissouri#30 Pick In 2023 Draft
Xavier Moon22G6-0165 lbsJAN 02, 1995282Morehead StateSigned On 12/25/21
Moussa Diabate25F-C6-11210 lbsJAN 21, 2002211Michigan#43 Pick In 2022 Draft
Brodric Thomas30G6-5185 lbsJAN 28, 1997263Truman State
Xavier Castaneda31F6-1188 lbsMAR 26, 200023RAkron
Matt Morgan34G6-2174 lbsNOV 07, 199725RCornell
Jordan Bowden35G6-5193 lbsJAN 20, 199726RTennessee
Nate Renfro36F6-8205 lbsDEC 11, 199626RSan Francisco
Keaton Wallace37G6-3185 lbsFEB 26, 1999241Texas-San Antonio
Fred Sims Jr.38G6-4193 lbsFEB 14, 199726RChicago State
Bryson Williams41F6-8240 lbsAPR 25, 199825RTexas Tech

LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Clippers (-102), Lakers (-122)

Spread: Clippers (+1.5), Lakers (-1.5)

Total: 183.5 Under (-113), Over (-113)

LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers: Players to watch

Jalen Hood-Schifino is arguably the most talented player in the matchup between the two rivals, however, the rookie guard has struggled during his time in Las Vegas. As such, he might not be the difference maker that his potential suggests he should be.

Instead, the Lakers will likely rely on the impressive Max Christie to lead their offensive line, with Hood-Schifino comprising the role of a playmaker.

For the Clippers, Kobe Brown, Xavier Moon, and Brodric Thomas will be their primary offensive weapons, with Brown being their leading scorer and most explosive threat on the offensive side of the ball.

Neither team boasts a dominant big man, so it's likely the contest will be based on perimeter scoring a dribble penetration.

Edited by John Maxwell
