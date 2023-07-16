LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers Prediction & Game Preview - July 16th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

A battle of LA in Sin City is all set, as the LA Lakers and LA Clippers will face off in Summer League on Sunday, July 16. The Clippers enter the contest having won three of their four games thus far, while the Lakers have a 2-2 record.
Regardless of where this game is taking place or the fact that it's a Summer League competition, the rivalry between these two franchises should make for compelling viewing.
The Lakers are heading into the contest after suffering a mauling at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies, while the Clippers come into the game on the back of an impressive victory over the Philadephia 76ers.
LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers Summer League: Prediction
In rivalry games, depth and talent often go out the window, and victory goes to the team who plays harder and out-hustles their opponent. However, the Summer League doesn't seem to work that way.
Instead, the Clippers' roster depth should allow them to get a win over their city rivals and send the Lakers back to Los Angeles with a losing record.
Kobe Brown and Xavier Moon will be difficult players to stop throughout the contest and could prove decisive.
LA Lakers Summer League Roster
LA Clippers Summer League Roster
LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline
Moneyline: Clippers (-102), Lakers (-122)
Spread: Clippers (+1.5), Lakers (-1.5)
Total: 183.5 Under (-113), Over (-113)
LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.
The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.
LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers: Players to watch
Jalen Hood-Schifino is arguably the most talented player in the matchup between the two rivals, however, the rookie guard has struggled during his time in Las Vegas. As such, he might not be the difference maker that his potential suggests he should be.
Instead, the Lakers will likely rely on the impressive Max Christie to lead their offensive line, with Hood-Schifino comprising the role of a playmaker.
For the Clippers, Kobe Brown, Xavier Moon, and Brodric Thomas will be their primary offensive weapons, with Brown being their leading scorer and most explosive threat on the offensive side of the ball.
Neither team boasts a dominant big man, so it's likely the contest will be based on perimeter scoring a dribble penetration.
