LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - May 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing 2020-21 NBA duel, the LA Lakers will lock horns with their city rivals, the LA Clippers, at the Staples Center on Thursday. The Clippers will look to complete a series sweep of their illustrious rivals.

However, in the absence of their talisman LeBron James, the reigning champions will need to put in a gritty performance akin to the one that helped them overcome the red-hot Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers come into this matchup on the back of a victory against the Toronto Raptors, which lifted them back above the Nuggets in the NBA Western Conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, May 6th; 10:00 PM ET (Friday, 7th May; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

LA Lakers Preview

LA Lakers during their win against Denver Nuggets

Hindered by injuries, the LA Lakers have been left hanging on to their automatic playoff berth. Now only one game ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers in seventh, the LA Lakers are at risk of slipping into the play-in tournament to make the postseason.

The LA Lakers leader LeBron James is out for at least the next two games, while point guard Dennis Schroder remains sidelined due to the league's health and safety protocols.

While the defending champions have won only three of their last ten matchups, the LA Lakers still hold the best defense in the league this season and have conceded the second-fewest points.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Although Anthony Davis' season has been interrupted by injury, the power forward still has the chance to carry the LA Lakers to glory once again. His first challenge will be to continue his aggressive play in his team's difficult fixture run and do so without LeBron James.

Against the Denver Nuggets, Davis scored 25 points and seven rebounds. If he can return to his bubble form last year, there are few players in the league who can guard him effectively.

.@ShannonSharpe on the Lakers win vs the Nuggets:



"They're a long way from being back, but this was a much needed team win after coming off 2 horrible losses. The guy I was most impressed with was Anthony Davis, he was aggressive last night." pic.twitter.com/sWutB5VdJ2 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 4, 2021

That may take some time, though, because, in his last seven outings, Davis has shot the ball at just 40% from the field and has a +/- rating of -7.6. Nevertheless, he remains the LA Lakers' greatest threat in offense at a time when they are struggling for creativity and scoring.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Alex Caruso | Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - Andre Drummond.

LA Clippers Preview

LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson has impressed in the absence of Beverley.

The LA Clippers dropped three games in a row prior to their win on Tuesday. That has put Ty Lue's side in a precarious position as they swapped seedings with the Denver Nuggets in fourth. The Clippers have the sixth-toughest fixture schedule of all teams and have the second-most potent offense in the league.

Nevertheless, the LA Clippers will be excited about this year's playoffs, as their roster depth looks strong. Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins have settled into the side well since arriving midseason, while Reggie Jackson has impressed after replacing the injured Patrick Beverley.

Now that Beverley is back, he will likely return to the starting lineup, as his disruptive prowess in defense is perfectly suited to this fixture.

Key Player - Paul George

With Kawhi Leonard in and out of the LA Clippers lineup, Paul George has had to step up. George's late-season form is yet another reason for the franchise to get excited for the playoffs, as the player is averaging 27 points and eight rebounds in his last ten games.

This campaign has been second-most effective of his career, and George has also registered his third-highest tally of points in a campaign. That consistency could be vital heading into the postseason, especially after his up-and-down performances in last year's bubble, which attracted much criticism.

Paul George saying NOPE to VanVleet's pull-up three, and then drilling this catch & shoot look: pic.twitter.com/Jp6N74ewEm — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) May 5, 2021

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac.

Lakers vs Clippers Match Prediction

After their close win a month ago, the LA Clippers will be confident of securing another victory over their rivals.

Of course, the LA Lakers were without Anthony Davis in that game. However, in Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers have one of the best defenders in the league in their frontcourt, and he could pose quite a challenge to Davis.

With home-court advantage and a largely fit roster at their disposal, the LA Clippers will start as the marginal favorites.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Clippers game?

The blockbuster LA derby will be shown in the USA on NBA TNT and can be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.