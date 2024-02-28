LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 28 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

On Wednesday, the LA Lakers and LA Clippers face off for the final time this season with the bragging rights at stake. The Lakers have a shot at winning their first season series against the Clippers since 2011-12. They are up 2-1, but the Clippers enter Wednesday's contest as the favorites.

LeBron James didn't play the last time the teams met on Jan. 23 but is likely to suit up. The Lakers lost that game 127-116, but it was close and could have gone either way if LeBron was available. He delivered big time in the first two games between the Lakers and Clippers, averaging 30.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

The Lakers and Clippers have both struggled since the All-Star break ended. Both teams have lost twice in three games.

Wednesday's game is historic as this is the last time the Clippers play a 'home' game while sharing the same venue as the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, with the Intuit Dome ready to host their games next season.

The Clippers hope to make this memorable, while the Lakers will look to spoil it and bid their rivals a rough farewell.

LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers injury reports

LA Lakers injury report for Feb. 28

The Lakers continue to have a lengthy injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Clippers. Six players make the list, including LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

LeBron is questionable with an ankle injury, while Davis is probable with a bilateral Achilles injury. Cam Reddish could return after being listed as questionable for the ankle injury he suffered against the Clippers on Jan. 23.

Meanwhile, Christian Wood (knee), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) are sidelined.

LA Clippers injury report for Feb. 28

The Clippers enter Wednesday's contest with only Paul George on their injury report. The nine-time All-Star will miss the game with a knee soreness issue.

LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers starting lineups and depth charts

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 28

The Lakers will likely start D'Angelo Russell at the point, Austin Reaves at the two, LeBron James as the small forward, Rui Hachimura as the power forward and Anthony Davis as the center.

LeBron and Davis are on the injury reports but are likely to play. In case they are late scratches, Taurean Prince could replace LeBron, while Jaxson Hayes would start for Davis.

Point guards D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Skylar Mays Shooting guards Austin Reaves Max Christie Dylan Windler Small forwards LeBron James Taurean Prince Cam Reddish Power forwards Rui Hachimura Centers Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Colin Castleton

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 28

The LA Clippers will likely start James Harden at point, Norman Powell as the shooting guard, Terance Mann as the small forward, Kawhi Leonard at the four and Ivica Zubac at the center position. It's the same lineup they deployed last game with Paul George ruled out.

Point guards James Harden Russell Westbrook Bones Hyland Shooting guards Norman Powell Brandon Boston Jr. Small forwards Terance Mann Amir Coffey Power forwards Kawhi Leonard PJ Tucker Kobe Brown Centers Ivica Zubac Mason Plumlee Daniel Theis

LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers key matchups

The Lakers and Clippers rivalry since 2019, when Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George moved to LA, has been a star-studded showdown with battles within the battle. Wednesday wouldn't be any different, with key matchups playing a crucial role in the eventual result.

The first is between LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard. The two stars have primarily guarded each other in their two meetings this season. LeBron has proven to be the better performer on the day, leading to the LA Lakers' wins. In the only game he didn't play, Kawhi recorded a triple-double and led the Clippers to a win.

The other is between the men in the middle, Anthony Davis and Ivica Zubac. The LA Clippers have successfully deployed help defense on Davis, with Zubac as his primary defender. However, that may not be possible, with D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura providing the Lakers' decent spacing with their efficient shooting.

Davis has punished teams with his playmaking when doubled. Zubac will be on an island all night against the nine-time All-Star. He has the marginal size advantage over Davis, so it will be interesting to see how this matchup plays out in a one-on-one situation.

The third battle is between D'Angelo Russell and James Harden. Both lefty point guards would have to outplay each other and play disruptive defense to help their respective teams. Their production as second or third options could be vital to the grand scheme of things.