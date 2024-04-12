LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report for Apr. 12 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Lakers hit the road to square off against the Memphis Grizzlies in a pivotal matchup on Friday with significant implications. A victory for LA would not only secure their superiority in the season series but also bolster their pursuit of overtaking the Sacramento Kings for the coveted No. 8 seed in the standings.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, find themselves in a precarious situation, as injuries have decimated their roster, leaving nearly the entire team sidelined.

With the lineup depleted, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins faces the challenge of relying on G League players to patch together a competitive rotation against the formidable Lakers.

Should Memphis defy the odds and secure a victory, it would undoubtedly stand as the season's most significant upset, stunning their highly favored opponents.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

LA Lakers injury report for Apr. 12

The LA Lakers have listed five players on their injury report: Anthony Davis (eye) is probable, while LeBron James (ankle) is questionable.

Meanwhile, Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Jalen Hood-Schifino (back) and Christian Wood (knee) are out.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

During Sunday's highly anticipated match-up against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Lakers star forward Anthony Davis faced a setback.

Davis had to exit the game due to a facial injury, leaving fans concerned about his well-being. The injury occurred when he received a hit near his left eye, an area that had previously suffered bruising from another incident, as noted by Dave McMenamin's report.

Following the injury, Davis underwent further evaluation, eventually being ruled out for the remainder of the game. Despite his early departure, Davis had made his presence felt on the court, contributing four points, four rebounds and three assists.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for Apr. 12

The Memphis Grizzlies have listed 13 players on their injury report: Desmond Bane (back), Derrick Rose (back), Ja Morant (shoulder), Ziaire Williams (hip), Vince Williams (knee), Marcus Smart (finger), Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad), Yuta Watanabe (personal), Lamar Stevens (adductor), John Konchar (foot), Brandon Clarke (hand), Luke Kennard (injury recovery) and Santi Aldama (foot) are out.

How to watch LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies?

Friday's showdown between the LA Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies will unfold at the FedExForum.

Viewers in the local area can catch the game live on Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports SE-MEM. For basketball enthusiasts beyond the region, streaming the action is made possible through a subscription to the NBA League Pass.