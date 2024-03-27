LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report for March 27 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Lakers will continue their road trip and head to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, with tip off at 8 p.m. EDT. This will be the third game of their season series, with the Lakers blowing out the Memphis in both the prior matchups.

The Lakers took to the road, facing off against Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night in the midst of a back-to-back set, marking their third game in four nights. The Lakers (40-32) currently hold the fourth spot in the Pacific Division, trailing the Clippers by 4.5 games for the division lead.

Ranking eighth in the league, the Lakers boast a formidable scoring offense, averaging 117.7 points per game. In rebounding, LA holds the 19th spot, securing an average of 42.7 boards per contest while also clinching seventh place in assists, with 28.5 per game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Memphis suffered its fifth loss in six games against Denver in their recent matchup on Monday night. The Grizzlies hold a season record of 24-48, positioning them fourth in the Southwest Division, trailing the Pelicans by a significant 20 games for the division lead.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Lakers have listed seven players on their injury report: LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (Achilles, knee) are game-time decisions.

Meanwhile, Gabe Vincent (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino (back) and Colin Castleton (wrist) are out.

Player Status Injury LeBron James GTD ankle Anthony Davis GTD Achilles, knee Gabe Vincent out knee Jarred Vanderbilt out foot Christian Wood out knee Jalen Hood-Schifino out back Colin Castleton out wrist

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Pinpointing the precise moment of Anthony Davis' injury remains challenging. However, it appears that Anthony Davis endured a left knee injury, potentially a tweak from a direct contact against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Expand Tweet

He was cleared to play Tuesday after a pre-game evaluation for his Achilles tendinitis. Davis has been dealing with this injury since before the All-Star break.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for March 27

The Memphis Grizzlies have listed nine players on their injury report: Brandon Clarke (Achilles) is questionable, while John Konchar (heel) and Vince Williams (knee) are doubtful.

Meanwhile, Luke Kennard (personal), Yuta Watanabe (personal), Marcus Smart (finger), Derrick Rose (back, groin), Ziaire Williams (hip, back) and Ja Morant (shoulder) are out.

Player Status Injury Brandon Clarke questionable Achilles John Konchar doubtful heel Vince Williams doubtful knee Luke Kennard out personal Yuta Watanabe out personal Marcus Smart out finger Derrick Rose out back, groin Ziaire Williams out hip, back Ja Morant out shoulder

Brandon Clarke injury update

Brandon Clarke, an integral piece of Memphis' frontcourt rotation, is poised to make his comeback to the court after a year-long absence due to a torn Achilles.

Clarke's status has been upgraded to questionable, hinting at a potential return to action on Wednesday night against a fatigued Lakers squad.

Following this matchup, Memphis embarks on a three-game road stretch, commencing in Orlando on Saturday.