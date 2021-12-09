LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will be on the road once again as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Thursday, December 9. LeBron James and the Lakers put on a dazzling showing against the overwhelmed Boston Celtics in their last game. They are looking to build off of a huge win against the resilient Grizzlies.

Frank Vogel’s team should be encouraged by their impressive display last Tuesday. It was the LA Lakers’ most complete and comprehensive performance on both ends of the floor from start to finish.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies failed to extend their five-game winning streak against the Dallas Mavericks. Memphis fought and played as well as they could but just could not get over the hump. Dillon Brooks’ ejection for excessive complaining should give the young team food for thought.

The Memphis Grizzlies need to adjust on the fly, particularly when the calls are not going their way. Already without Ja Morant and Kyle Anderson, they can’t afford another slip-up that might cost them the game. They need to be locked in defensively, knowing how the LA Lakers performed in their last game.

LA Lakers Injury Report

The LA Lakers continue to tag Anthony Davis (thumb) and LeBron James (abdomen) as probable. They’ve played in the last few games and are likely to do so against the Grizzlies as well.

Kendrick Nunn (knee) and Trevor Ariza (ankle) are still sidelined. Chaundee Brown Jr. and Jay Huff will not travel with the team to face the Memphis Grizzlies. They have been assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Ariza, Trevor Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Injury recovery Brown Jr., Chaundee Out G League - Two-Way Davis, Anthony Probable Injury/Illness - Left Thumb; Sprain Huff, Jay Out G League - Two-Way James, LeBron Probable Injury/Illness - Rectus Abdominis; Strain Nunn, Kendrick Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Bone bruise

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies’ injury list is quite extensive. Budding superstar Ja Morant (knee) is the most significant name on the injury list while Kyle Anderson remains doubtful to play with a sore back.

Sam Merrill (ankle), Ziaire Williams (ankle) and Brandon Clarke (knee) have all been ruled out for the game against the LA Lakers.

Player: Status: Reason: Anderson, Kyle Doubtful Injury/Illness - Back; Soreness Morant, Ja Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Sprain Merrill, Sam Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain Williams, Ziaire Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain Clarke, Brandon Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Soreness

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies

Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers had their best game of the season with Anthony Davis starting at center and LeBron James playing power forward. Head coach Frank Vogel could stick to that plan.

Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley will man the backcourt while Talen Horton-Tucker should resume his role as the small forward.

Memphis Grizzlies

Head coach Taylor Jenkins has been using the same starting five since Ja Morant went down with an injury. Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane will occupy the backcourt for the Memphis Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. should retain their small forward and power forward duties, respectively.

Strong man Steven Adams gets his regular man in the middle post.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies:

Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley | Small Forward - Talen Horton-Tucker | Power Forward - LeBron James | Center - Anthony Davis.

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Tyus Jones | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Dillon Brooks | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams.

