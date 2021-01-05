LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Heading into their matchup against the LA Lakers on Tuesday, the Memphis Grizzlies will hope to bounce back in their second meeting in three days with the reigning NBA champs.

The previous result, a 108-94 demolition on the Grizzlies’ home floor last Sunday, yielded some positive results before the Lakers eventually stopped toying with them.

LeBron James had another captivating performance for the Lakers as he notched 22 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and dished out eight assists in 32 minutes of action. Anthony Davis had a so-so outing with 17 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and three blocks.

The Grizzlies were led by Kyle Anderson, who had 18 points for the night, and Jonas Valanciunas, who had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Updates

The LA Lakers will continue to put LeBron James on their injury report until further notice. The four-time MVP has been on the list since their season opener, even though James has not missed a game this campaign.

It’s unlikely that James will miss the second game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Lakers status report list KCP (left ankle sprain) and LeBron James (left ankle sprain) as questionable for Memphis game Tuesday. Report list Alex Caruso as out in NBA's health and safety protocols. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 5, 2021

Fan-favorite LA Lakers guard Alex Caruso was slated to return to the lineup by January 3 after being on the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols for a few games already. But it appears he isn’t cleared to play yet.

Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a doubt for tonight’s game versus the Grizzlies. Caldwell-Pope had a mild ankle sprain versus the San Antonio Spurs on Friday that kept him off of Sunday’s Grizzlies game.

He was at the LA Lakers’ practice on Monday but was not at 100 percent.

Memphis Grizzlies v Portland Trail Blazers - Game One

On the Memphis Grizzlies side, Ja Morant will be unavailable to play tonight after suffering a Grade 2 ankle sprain in last week’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Last year’s Rookie of the Year is expected to be out for several more games. As of a week ago, it was reported that he will be out for three to five weeks.

.@memgrizz injury report, Jan. 5 vs @Lakers:



OUT

Jaren Jackson Jr. (LT knee meniscus surgery recovery)

John Konchar (LT ankle sprain)

Ja Morant (LT ankle sprain)

Jontay Porter (RT knee soreness)

Killian Tillie (RT hamstring strain)

Justise Winslow (LT hip displacement) — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 4, 2021

Despite initial promising news about the availability of Killian Tillie and Jontay Porter, it appears that both will not be available for tonight’s game. Justise Winslow and Jaren Jackson Jr. will be on the injured list for a bit longer too. John Konchar, who was listed as questionable for the game, has not been cleared to play after all.

LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineups

If Kentavious Caldwell-Pope isn’t good to go, expect LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel to give his starting spot to Kyle Kuzma just as he did in the last game. The rest of the starters will remain the same.

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers

With Kuzma in the LA Lakers starting lineup, expect Montrezl Harrell to be the first player to come off the bench along with Wesley Matthews. Talen Horton-Tucker will see time on the floor as well together with Markieff Morris.

In case KCP returns, he will likely go back to the starting lineup and push Kuzma back to his usual bench role.

San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies

For the Memphis Grizzlies, Tyus Jones and Brandon Clarke took over for Ja Morant and Grayson Allen when the latter two were injured. Even when Allen returned, he was kept on the bench by coach Taylor Jenkins and he could remain there for tonight’s game.

Clarke has played admirably in Jaren Jackson Jr.’s spot in the starting lineup, though he doesn’t have the Michigan State product’s length and scoring ability. Desmond Bane, Gorgui Dieng, and Xavier Tillman will have to step up when called upon.

LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

LA Lakers:

G Dennis Schroder, G Kyle Kuzma, F LeBron James, F Anthony Davis, C Marc Gasol

Memphis Grizzlies:

G Tyus Jones, G Dillon Brooks, F Kyle Anderson, F Brandon Clarke, C Jonas Valanciunas

