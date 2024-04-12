LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12, 2024

The LA Lakers will take the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies in a game that could earn them more than just the season series. LA can clinch the overall head-to-head matchup and also keep its hopes of chasing down the Sacramento Kings for the No. 8 seed. Anthony Davis, who was in street clothes two nights ago versus the Golden State Warriors, has been upgraded to probable for the Grizzlies game.

The hosts, though, will have a staggering 13 names on the injury report so it remains to be seen who will play for Memphis. LeBron James might be shelved on Friday as the visitors should have enough to blast through the Grizzlies’ decimated lineup.

Anthony Davis is expected to suit up so it should be a boost to LA who will have Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura available. “King James” is questionable but his status will be iffy given the opponents’ mind-blowing injury report.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, prediction and betting tips

FedExForum will host the encounter between the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports SE-MEM will air the game live locally. Basketball fans outside the region can stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Lakers (-1200) vs Grizzlies (+750)

Spread: Lakers (-15.5) vs. Grizzlies (+15.5)

Total (O/U): Lakers (o226.5 -110) vs. Grizzlies (u226.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Game preview

The LA Lakers’ hope of grabbing the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference continues to just barely flicker. They can accomplish that goal if they win their final two games and finish with a better record than the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

LeBron James and Co. can’t control what the other teams do but they can try to run out the table. Expect LA to play with focus and determination despite Memphis’ crippled roster.

The Memphis Grizzlies probably ran out of bandages to hold their lineup together so they just ruled nearly the entire team out. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins will have to count on a handful of G Leaguers just to have a decent rotation versus LA. This will be the season’s biggest upset if Memphis manages to pull the rug from under their highly touted opponents.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - Anthony Davis, F - Rui Hachimura, PG - D’Angelo Russell, SG - Austin Reaves, PG - Spencer Dinwiddie could start for the LA Lakers.

Darvin Ham can be quite flexible with his substitutions against Memphis’ injury-struck team. Cam Reddish or Taurean Prince could come in early to give one or two starters a breather.

PF - Jack White, F - Jake LaRavia, F - GG Jackson, C - Trey Jemison and G - Scotty Pippen Jr. will likely open the game for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Taylor Jenkins doesn’t have too many options, with Zavier Simpson and Timmy Allen probably the only healthy reserves. One of them could play the sixth-man role on Friday versus LA.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Betting tips

Anthony Davis has a 22.5 over/under points prop. AD is probable but he’s expected to suit up after missing the game against the Warriors. He is likely to dominate the interior against Memphis’ walking wounded and finish with a big-scoring night.

GG Jackson will have the unenviable task of leading the Grizzlies on Friday. Jackson has had a couple of explosive performances but in a crucial game, LA will likely lock him down. The emerging forward may not get over his 19.5 over/under points prop.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction

The Lakers’ need to win, set to play against the Grizzlies’ skeleton crew, is bad news for Memphis. The only way this will not turn into a rout is if Darvin Ham will hold out his main players as the lead balloons. If that happens, the Grizzlies could cover the +15.5 spread.