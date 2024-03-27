LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2024 

The LA Lakers continue their six-game road trip with a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. The two teams have split their previous two outings this year. Memphis stunned LA in its last matchup on Jan. 5 with a 127-113 road win.

It was a close contest through three quarters, with the teams tied entering the final 12 minutes. However, Memphis outscored LA 33-19 in the fourth quarter to take the win and avoid a third consecutive loss. The Grizzlies rode behind Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 31-point night, while Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart scored over 20.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 63 points, while Austin Reaves ended with 19 points and 12 assists for the Lakers, who didn't get any significant contribution from the rest of the group.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies preview, betting tips, odds and prediction

Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports Southeast (Memphis) will broadcast the LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game. Fans outside the local regions can view the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Money line: Lakers -165, Grizzlies +140

Spread: Lakers -3.5 (-110), Grizzlies +3.5 (-110)

Total (o/u): Lakers o221.5 (-110), Grizzlies u221.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview

The Lakers are in a much different place than in January. LA has a settled lineup, consistency and form. It has won nine of its last 13 games and is on a four-game winning streak, improving to 40-32, positioned ninth in the West. The Lakers have boasted the fourth-best offense with a 119.1 rating and 116.0 defensive rating.

The offense has been decisive for LA because of its significantly improved shooting. The Lakers have gone from one of the worst in the league to one of the best since February, ranking second with a shooting percentage of 40.2%. The defense has dropped but is considerably better amid a four-game winning stretch.

The Lakers' injury report hasn't been submitted, but Anthony Davis and LeBron James will likely be questionable, while Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood will remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies haven't been able to improve much since their win over the Lakers in January. Memphis is 12-25 since then, with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and others getting caught in the injury bug. With 10 games left, Memphis is out of playoff contention with a 24-48 record and 13th in the West.

It has lost seven of its last nine games. The Grizzlies' offense has a league-worse 106.8 rating this season, while the defense is 11th with a 113.6 efficiency.

They will remain without Ja Morant, Luke Kennard, Marcus Smart, Derrick Rose, Yuta Watanabe and Ziaire Williams. Meanwhile, Brandon Clarke could make his season debut, while John Konchar and Vince Williams Jr. are doubtful.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting Lineups, subs and rotations Lakers starting lineup

PG - D'Angelo Russell, SG - Austin Reaves, SF - LeBron James, PF - Rui Hachimura, C - Jaxson Hayes

Anthony Davis played 52 minutes and injured his left knee in LA Lakers' Tuesday's overtime win over the Bucks. He could sit this one out. Hayes will likely replace him at the five. Spencer Dinwiddie, Max Christie, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish will likely play prominent minutes off the bench. Harry Giles III could see some minutes, too.

Grizzlies starting lineup

PG - Scotty Pippen Jr., SG - Desmond Bane, SF - GG Jackson, PF - Santi Aldama, C - Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Memphis Grizzlies lineup has seen ample changes, with the injuries disturbing their rotations. For Wednesday, Jordan Goodwin, Jake LaRavia, Lamar Stevens and Brandon Clarke (if available) could be in the rotation off the bench. Jackson might get the starting nod, with Vince Williams Jr. unlikely to suit up.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Betting Tips

LeBron James' points total 25.5. He's favored to go over. James has averaged 26.0 ppg over his last eight games and has gone over the total in three of his last four outings.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s blocks total is 1.5. Despite averaging 2.5 blocks a game in his past eight outings, he's favored to go under.

Desmond Bane, meanwhile, is favored to make over 2.5 3s. He's made 2.5 3s per game in his past outings. Bane is averaging 3.5 3s per contest this season.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction

As per the oddsmakers, the LA Lakers are slightly favored to win. The Lakers could be without Anthony Davis on the second night of a back-to-back. They played a gruesome double OT contest against the Bucks, which they won.

LeBron James could return but remains iffy. The Lakers are traveling from Milwaukee to Memphis for this game, which could make this a close one. LA might still win, considering the form it's in. It's favored to cover a -6 spread, while the Memphis Grizzlies are favored to keep the total under 216.5.