LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

The LA Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies, competing for the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference, square off again on Saturday. LA could secure the season series and own the much-needed tiebreaker if they beat the hosts. Austin Reaves is questionable due to a sprained right ankle, but LeBron James and Luka Doncic are available.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies fired former coach Taylor Jenkins with nine games left in the regular season. Assistant coach Tuomas Iisalo will reportedly handle play-calling duties to end the season. The Grizzlies could continue missing key players, including Ja Morant, when they host the Lakers.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The FedEx Forum in Memphis will host the Lakers-Grizzlies showdown. Fans can also catch the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Lakers (+115) vs. Grizzlies (-135)

Odds: Lakers (+2.5) vs. Grizzlies (-2.5)

Total: Lakers (o237.0 -110) vs. Grizzlies (u237.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The LA Lakers defense, which seemed to take a vacation in their last five games, must step up. They lost four times during that stretch, including a 119-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls. LA collapsed late, allowing the Grizzlies to rally for an 18-point come-from-behind win.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic remain headaches to slow down on offense. But without playing above average on defense, they could cap off their road swing with another loss.

The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly fired Taylor Jenkins because the coach “lost the locker room.” How Tuomas Iisalo can succeed where Jenkins failed is one of the biggest questions that will be answered on Saturday.

Ja Morant hasn't played since March 14 because of a hamstring strain. He has been upgraded to questionable, but only time will tell if he gets the clearance to play.

The Grizzlies need more from Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Santi Aldama and Zach Edey to prevent the Lakers from winning the season series.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups

Lakers

PG: Luka Doncic | SG: Austin Reaves | SF: Dorian Finney-Smith | PF: LeBron James | C: Jaxson Hayes

Grizzlies

PG: Ja Morant | SG: Desmond Bane | SF: Jaylen Wells | PF: Jaren Jackson Jr. | C: Santi Aldama

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Ja Morant is averaging 31.3 points per game in March. Before suffering a hamstring injury, he torched the Cleveland Cavaliers for 44 points. The Lakers held Morant to 20.0 PPG this season, but if he’s cleared to play, he could blow past his 20.5 (O/U) points prop.

Like Morant, Luka Doncic has been on a roll this month, averaging 30.9 for the Lakers. In his only game against the Grizzlies this season, he dropped 37 points on them. Doncic could sustain his big-scoring game on Saturday, particularly with the Grizzlies’ sudden firing of Taylor Jenkins.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction

The road-weary LA Lakers sorely need to win their season series against the Memphis Grizzlies to own the tiebreaker. Although they have struggled on defense off late, the importance of the situation could spur them to beat the hosts, who are in disarray.

Memphis is at home but will miss key players even if Morant suits up. Firing Taylor Jenkins late in the season could be detrimental, particularly against a veteran team.

