LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - December 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will play the second installment of a back-to-back at FedExForum against the resurgent Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Fresh off a narrow victory against the Houston Rockets, the LA Lakers are hoping to build off their solid performance versus the up-and-coming Memphis Grizzlies. Russell Westbrook and LeBron James finished with triple-doubles to end the Lakers’ five-game losing run.

The experiment to start and exclusively play LeBron James at center went well, partially because of the Rockets’ lack of an inside scoring threat. The plan may be scrapped against the imposing frontline of the Memphis Grizzlies featuring Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams.

Ja Morant scored on a dramatic late-game drive against the Phoenix Suns to win back-to-back games following a three-game losing skid. The Memphis Grizzlies relied on team ball to upset the mighty Suns in their last game. More of the same will be required from Morant, Desmond Bane and Jackson Jr. if the Grizzlies are to extend their modest winning run.

It should be interesting to see how the LA Lakers fare in back-to-back games on the road against a well-rested and highly-motivated Memphis Grizzlies.

Game Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 29th; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, December 30th; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

LA Lakers Preview

The veteran LA Lakers will be tested against the well-rested and young Memphis Grizzlies. [Photo: Star Tribune]

After holding off from a full-time small-ball lineup this season, the LA Lakers finally rolled one out against the Houston Rockets. Acting head coach Frank Vogel gave LeBron James his first career start at center despite the presence of Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan.

LeBron James poured in another scintillating display, finishing with a 32-point, 11-rebound and 11-assist triple-double. The Lakers surprisingly also opted to make another aging veteran, Carmelo Anthony, their backup center. Just how much they are willing to stick with this plan against the Memphis Grizzlies will be a noteworthy storyline heading into their game.

The LA Lakers looked more energetic than they have in recent past. Inserting Stanley Johnson and Malik Monk paid dividends, particularly when it came to hustle and effort. The two unlikely starters may be needed to avoid another lackluster performance from the Purple and Gold.

Key Player - LeBron James

What LeBron James is doing in his 19th season and at almost 37 years old defies logic. The LA Lakers will bemoan their own failure to capitalize on the four-time MVP’s stellar performances, especially in the last six games. The Lakers are only 1-5, but hardly due to the King’s brilliant display.

Over the last six games, LeBron James has put up insane numbers for the LA Lakers, considering his age and usage (37.2 minutes per game). He has averaged 31.7 points, 10 rebounds and 6.2 assists in that span, despite playing center on defense and point guard on offense. The four-time NBA champion continues to show his all-time great status through his incredible versatility..

While Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic have alternated in grabbing the headlines regarding the MVP race. LeBron James certainly deserves to be in that conversation as he has been the LA Lakers’ lone bright spot this season.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - Malik Monk | F - LeBron James | C - Dwight Howard

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The emergence of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane have only made the Memphis Grizzlies more dangerous. [Photo: Sporting News]

The Memphis Grizzlies are firmly entrenched in fourth place of the Western Conference, four games behind the sizzling Utah Jazz. Exactly one month prior, they were 9-10 and were 12th in the conference. All seemed lost as the team lost Ja Morant to a knee sprain in a game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Since that loss to the Hawks, the Memphis Grizzlies have gone 12-4 behind a suffocating defense. They have also benefited from the sudden emergence of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. With Ja Morant gaining back his impressive form, the Grizzlies are looking like legitimate playoff contenders, even when other teams are healthy.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant isn’t just an ultra-talented player. He is a special player who thrives in clutch situations. The Memphis Grizzlies are the only team to beat the top two teams with the best records in the NBA. Behind Morant’s heroics, they beat the Golden State Warriors in overtime and also won a nail-biter over the Phoenix Suns.

The 22-year old phenom is averaging a career-high 23.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals. His shooting has also dramatically improved, which makes him even more difficult to contain. In 23 games this season, he is hitting 35% from three-point land.

Ja Morant is almost unstoppable going to the basket. Pairing his driving wizardry with his decent shooting makes him an almost unfair assignment for defenders. The Memphis Grizzlies are a more potent team this year given Morant’s ascendance and the development of other young guns.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - John Konchar | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams

Lakers vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The LA Lakers will be boosted by the fact that they began to show more hustle and energy than they displayed in their previous five losses. However, as they will be playing the second night of a back-to-back, significant minutes will be required from the likes of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies are well-rested and fresh off a morale-boosting win over one of the best teams in the Phoenix Suns. Unless someone other than LeBron James and Russell Westbrook comes to play, the Grizzlies could extend their winning run to three.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Grizzlies game

National coverage of the game will be aired by NBA TV. Local coverage is available via Bally Sports Memphis and Spectrum SportsNet.

Edited by David Nyland