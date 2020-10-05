LA Lakers vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - October 6th, 2020 | NBA Finals Game 4

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Miami Heat - NBA Finals Game 4

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 6th, 9 PM ET (Wednesday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

The LA Lakers took their foot off the gas for the first time in the 2020 NBA Finals and were made to pay for the same. They committed costly turnovers and unnecessary fouls as the Miami Heat opened their account on Sunday night.

LA Lakers Preview

The biggest shortcoming of the LA Lakers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals was that they simply didn't play hard enough. They missed open looks and lacked the aggression on defense. LeBron James turning the ball over eight times didn't help either.

On a positive note, the bench had a great night. Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris had 19 points apiece against Miami Heat and they would love to replicate that performance. As far as Danny Green is concerned, he went 0-for-6 on Sunday and is really running out of excuses for his mediocre performances.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis had his first bad game in the NBA Finals and the LA Lakers suffered immensely. Foul trouble allowed Davis to feature for only 32 minutes but he lacked the usual bite on both ends of the court during this duration as well. AD will have to be smarter and play with renewed energy against Miami Heat in Game 4.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have given themselves a chance in the NBA Finals by making the most of the LA Lakers' lackadaisical play in Game 3. Jimmy Butler coming up clutch with a 40-point triple-double was also rather needed with the likes of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson not draining buckets efficiently.

All eyes will be on the status of Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic, with the former more likely of the two to feature in Tuesday's game. In the meantime, Kelly Olynyk has given a good account of himself on offense in the last two matchups, managing a total of 41 points for the Miami Heat.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler possibly had the best game of his career in Game 3 of the NBA Finals and yet, he needs to build on that if the Miami Heat are to stand a chance against LA Lakers. Butler needs to continue being aggressive on offense, especially down the stretch. Most importantly, he needs to replicate his defensive efforts on LeBron James.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, Bam Adebayo

Lakers vs Heat Prediction

If you've followed the LA Lakers throughout this postseason, you know how well they have bounced back from losses and the same is likely to be the case on Tuesday. The Miami Heat are a tough side, but their win over the weekend was a result of them making the most of the Purple and Gold's mediocre showing. That won't happen twice in a row, so expect the LA Lakers to win Game 4 and secure a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Where to watch Lakers vs Heat?

The 2020 NBA Finals is available on ABC in the United States. Fans in India can tune in to Sony Six. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

