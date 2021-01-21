LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks: 3 key matchups that will determine the game | NBA Season 2020-21

When the LA Lakers face the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum, it will be a battle between the two of the top teams from the East and the West.

The Lakers are tied for the best record in the Western Conference with the LA Clippers. The Bucks, on the other hand, are half a game behind the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference.

On Thursday night, either the LA Lakers or the Milwaukee Bucks will be on a two-game losing streak at the end of the game, with both teams coming off losses. Neither team had lost two in a row this season, further underlying the importance of winning this matchup.

More often than not, it’s the team’s superstars and one or two other players who will determine the outcome of a contest.

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks: 3 key matchups to look out for

The game will also feature another big battle. The LA Lakers’ and the Milwaukee Bucks’ All-Stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, will go head-to-head with Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, let’s not forget that the supporting cast has a huge say in the result of the game as well.

Here are our 3 key matchups in the LA Lakers-Milwaukee Bucks game:

#1 LeBron James vs. Khris Middleton

LeBron James #23 of the LA Lakers scores in front of Nicolo Melli #20 and Nickeil Alexander-Walker #6 of the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center on January 15, 2021 (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

While everyone is expecting LeBron James to face off against Giannis Antetokounmpo, the LA Lakers forward will be matched up more with Khris Middleton.

James has been playing at an MVP level this season, notwithstanding his last outing versus the Golden State Warriors. For the 2020-21 campaign, he is averaging 23.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest.

Though his stats don’t seem as impressive as previous seasons, King James has the LA Lakers running like a well-oiled machine.

Khris Middleton is a good defender but he will have his hands full guarding the 4-time MVP. The two-time All-Star is one of the most consistent players on the Milwaukee Bucks and will keep James busy on the defensive end.

Middleton is putting up career-bests in points (22.1), rebounds (6.3) and assists (5.6). He’s also shooting career-highs from the field (52.7 percent), from three (43.9 percent) and at the line (93.2 percent).

#2 Anthony Davis vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks goes up for a shot over Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 13, 2021 (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

This will be the marquee matchup of the game. Both the LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks rely heavily on their big men to score and protect the paint at the same time.

Anthony Davis was the runner-up to Giannis Antetokounmpo for the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year award. These two could end up trying to outdo one another defensively.

Davis is the LA Lakers’ defensive anchor as his presence discourages opponents from entering the lane. He’s swatting shots at 1.9 blocks a night, aside from the 21.3 points and 9.3 boards that he contributes on a nightly basis.

Back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is not overpowering opponents as much as he had been in the past two seasons but he’s still carrying the brunt of the load for the Milwaukee Bucks. Against Davis, he will need to be at his best as his LA Lakers counterpart will present one of the biggest challenges he will face this season.

If his 27.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks are any indication, the Milwaukee Bucks forward could bag a third straight MVP award by season’s end.

#3 Dennis Shroder vs Jrue Holiday

Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles against the New Orleans Pelicans during a 112-95 Lakers win at Staples Center on January 15, 2021 (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It can be argued that the point guard matchup between Dennis Schroder and Jrue Holiday is just as exciting as the first two matchups of the night.

Schroder is a no-nonsense guard who won’t back down from any opponent. He’s a big reason why the LA Lakers are at the top of the standings as he gives them another scoring threat from the lead guard position.

Schroder (14.8 points, 4.7 assists) will have to contend with Holiday (2.0 steals per game), who is considered one of the best defenders in the league. The Milwaukee Bucks acquired him from the New Orleans Pelicans to shore up the starting point guard spot. Interestingly, Holiday is averaging similar numbers to Schroder with 15.7 points and 5.1 assists this season.

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

The matchups are almost even between the LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers own the NBA’s best defense (104.6 rating) while the Bucks are the league’s No. 1 offensive team (117.7 rating). This makes this contest even more exciting as it features two teams playing some of the best basketball in the NBA.

The Greek Freak vs. LA:



I see the LA Lakers winning this game against the Milwaukee Bucks by a slim margin, owing to their defensive versatility and the variety of their scoring options (six players average double-figures).

