LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Combined Starting-5 featuring LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo 

In one of the biggest matchups of the 2020-21 NBA season, defending champions LA Lakers take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum.

The LA Lakers have started the season in stellar form, winning 11 of their 15 games, to occupy the first position in the Western Conference standings. On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks are currently second in the Eastern Conference, having won nine of their 14 games.

The Milwaukee Bucks have the best point differential (+11.4) in the NBA.



Both the teams, who have star-studded rosters, are coming into this matchup with almost no injury concerns.

On that note, we look at a hypothetical best combined starting-five of the LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jrue Holiday in action for the Milwaukee Bucks

With Jrue Holiday in their ranks, the Milwaukee Bucks will fancy their chances of going for the Championship. Holiday is one of the best defenders in the NBA and has appeared to have fitted into the squad quite comfortably.

He is currently averaging 15.7 points, 5.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

The Milwaukee Bucks have started the season decently, but Holiday’s defensive prowess could be put to a stern test by the offensive dynamism the LA Lakers possess.

Shooting Guard - LeBron James (LA Lakers)

LeBron James

LeBron James, one of the best players to have graced the league, is looking for his fifth career championship this season.

James, who is currently averaging 23.7 points and 7.5 assists per game, has already produced some brilliant passing and scoring displays.

The LA Lakers, with their dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are the favorites to land their second consecutive NBA championship.

LeBron James has started the season in good form and has admitted that the LA Lakers are bound to improve as the 2020-21 NBA season progresses.

Small Forward – Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton

Another player looking to replicate his good form from the previous season is Khris Middleton, who has had to step up at times in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo this season.

Khris Middleton is looking for his first NBA championship and third All-star call-up this time around.

This season, Middleton has averaged 22.1 points, 5.6 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Along with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, the Milwaukee Bucks have three players perfectly capable of taking the fight to the mighty LA Lakers.

Power Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks boast a fully committed Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is looking to land his first NBA title of his career.

Giannis Antetokounmpom one of the best offensive players in the competition, is currently registering 27.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

He might be struggling with his shooting from the free throw line but is one of the favorites for the MVP title once again.

This season, the Milwaukee Bucks appear to have all the tools to replicate their stellar regular season form in the playoffs, something they would need to do if they are to land the Championship.

Center- Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is one half of the LA Lakers' dynamic duo

Anthony Davis has started the season in stellar form. He is currently averaging 21.3 and nine rebounds per game and appears set to earn his eighth All-Star call-up this season.

Anthony Davis is an attacking menace, which offers rim protection and has looked in good touch at both ends of the court this season.

Along with LeBron James, the LA Lakers have the best duo in the NBA and are expected to beat the Milwaukee Bucks.