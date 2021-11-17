LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks in an enthralling NBA regular-season game at the Fiserv Forum Arena on Wednesday.

The LA Lakers head into the game on the back of a disappointing 103-121 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers defense has been a major letdown so far this season. Without LeBron James, the team also tends to lose its way in the middle of games.

Wednesday's match against the Milwaukee Bucks is the first of five road games for the LA Lakers. Frank Vogel's men will be hoping to secure a win against the Bucks as it will help boost their morale for the remaining games.

The Milwaukee Bucks head into this game after suffering a 120-100 loss at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. Trae Young scored 42 points on the night to take the game away from the Bucks.

The defending champions currently hold a 6-8 record. They will be hoping to improve on that record when they take the floor against the LA Lakers at home.

LA Lakers Injury Report

The LA Lakers have been dealing with injury problems since the start of the season. LeBron James, Trevor Ariza, Sekou Doumbouya, Austin Reaves and Kendrick Nunn remain out for the Purple and Gold due to injuries.

Anthony Davis has been listed as probable due to a right thumb sprain that he suffered earlier this season. However, he has been playing through the injury and will likely compete in the game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jay Huff will be out for the Lakers due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason LeBron James Out Abdominal Strain Austin Reaves Out Left Hamstring Strain Trevor Ariza Out Right Ankle Injury Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Injury Sekou Doumbouya Out Right Foot Soreness Anthony Davis Probable Right Thumb Strain Jay Huff Out G -League [Two way]

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Donte DiVincenzo and Brook Lopez will remain out for the Milwaukee Bucks due to injuries. Meanwhile, Khris Middleton and George Hill's statuses have been updated to probable for this game.

Player Name Status Reason Donte DiVincenzo Out Left Ankle Injury Brook Lopez Out Back Soreness George Hill Probable Back Soreness Khris Middleton Probable Personal Reasons

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting Lineups

LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley started on the backcourt for the LA Lakers in the last few games. They will look to inspire the team and give it their best against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Talen Horton-Tucker and Carmelo Anthony will take the frontcourt for the Lakers. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis will continue to play in the center position.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks come into Wednesday's game after suffering a 120-100 loss at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks

Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen will share the backcourt for the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Pat Connaughton and Giannis Antetokounmpo will take positions in the small and power forward positions, respectively. Meanwhile, Bobby Portis will take the court as center for the Bucks.

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook, Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley, Small Forward - Talen Horton-Tucker, Power Forward - Carmelo Anthony, Center - Anthony Davis

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday, Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen, Small Forward - Pat Connaughton, Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Center - Bobby Portis

