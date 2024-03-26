LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports for March 26 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Milwaukee Bucks host the LA Lakers in Tuesday night's marquee clash. The Bucks are second in the East with a 46-25 record, while the 39-32 Lakers are ninth in the West. The two start-studded rosters have produced enticing games in their last few meetings, and Tuesday is expected to be the same.

The Bucks have been among the most impressive teams since the 2024 NBA All-Star break. They are 11-4 in that stretch, sixth offensively and 13th on defense, with a 5.8 net rating.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are 9-6 in that same span, fourth on offense, with a 119.4 rating. Their defense is the fourth-worst, though, with a 118.6 rating. Both teams enter the game with a 6-4 record in their past 10 outings.

LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports for March 26

The Lakers and Bucks have dealt with injuries this season to their supporting cast around the stars. The Lakers are hit worse, and nothing changes about that for Tuesday's contest.

Below is a look at the roster health for both teams:

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers could be without LeBron James for this contest. He's doubtful with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. Anthony Davis is probable with a bilateral Achilles injury but could play.

Meanwhile, Colin Castleton, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood and Gabe Vincent remain on the sidelines.

Player Status Injury Colin Castleton Out Right wrist fracture Anthony Davis Probable Bilateral Achilles Tendinopathy Jalen Hood-Schifino Out Lumbar disc surgery LeBron James Doubtful Left ankle peroneal tendinopathy Jarred Vanderbilt Out Right midfoot sprain Gabe Vincent Out Left knee surgery Christian Wood Out Left knee surgery

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Bucks also have a couple of stars on their injury report. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are listed as probable with hamstring and ankle ailments, respectively. Meanwhile, MarJon Beauchamp is questionable.

Player Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable Left hamstring tendinopathy MarJon Beauchamp Questionable Back Spasms Khris Middleton Probable Left ankle sprain

LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks last game result and stats

The LA Lakers edged the Milwaukee Bucks 123-122 at home in a close contest when the teams last met on Mar. 8. The Lakers seemed in control for most of the game until the Bucks made things interesting down the stretch. Milwaukee even took a five-point lead with 1:30 left.

However, D'Angelo Russell, who bagged a season-high 44 points in LeBron James' absence, turned things around after that point. He scored the last seven points for the Lakers to win the game. Meanwhile, Spencer Dinwiddie blocked Damian Lillard's midrange attempt to win the game for the Bucks with 2.1 seconds left.

LA matched the Bucks' 3-point shooting efficiency as both teams knocked down 16 shots from 3 on 34 and 41 attempts, respectively. Russell hit nine of those.

Anthony Davis (22 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks) and Austin Reaves (18 points, five rebounds and seven assists) played excellent cameos.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks' charge with 34 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists, while Damian Lillard scored 28 and dished out 12 assists.