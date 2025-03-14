LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score for March 13 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks on March 13 was the first matchup between these two teams in the 2024-25 NBA season. The Purple and Gold are still without LeBron James while Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber joined the four-time NBA champion on the injury report.

The Lakers sent Luka Doncic, Gabe Vincent, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith and Alex Len to clash with Damian Lillard, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Dorian Finney-Smith 0 0 0 0 0 1 Alex Len 2 3 0 0 0 0 Gabe Vincent 2 0 0 0 0 0 Luka Doncic 16 4 1 1 1 1 Austin Reaves 2 3 1 0 0 1 Jarrett Vanderbilt 0 0 1 0 0 0 Christian Koloko 2 0 0 0 0 0 Jordan Goodwin 0 1 1 0 0 0 Dalton Knecht 5 0 0 0 0 0

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Taurean Prince 0 3 0 0 1 0 Giannis Antetokounmpo 6 3 2 0 1 0 Kyle Kuzma 2 3 0 0 0 2 Brook Lopez 11 2 1 0 1 0 Damian Lillard 3 2 6 1 0 0 Jericho Sims 2 0 0 0 0 0 Gary Trent Jr. 3 0 1 0 0 0 Kevin Porter Jr. 6 0 0 1 0 0

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks game summary

The LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks game started with the teams exchanging buckets, with the Bucks trying to drift away but the Lakers stayed close. Luka Doncic was on a tear, shooting for 4-from-from the field, including 3-of-4 from deep to finish the period with 16 points. The Bucks took the first quarter 33-20 behind 11 points from Brook Lopez.

The Milwaukee Bucks kept attacking in the second quarter and extended their lead by four more points. A 38-34 win in the second allowed them to enter halftime up 71-63.

Despite Luka Doncic's 29 points, the Lakers couldn't keep up with the home team. Damian Lillard and Kevin Porter Jr. with 15 points apiece led the Bucks.

