LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 13, 2025

A week ago, the LA Lakers who boasted of their second-seed standing in a stacked Western Conference are now fourth. Two consecutive losses to the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets saw them slip two rungs. On Thursday, they head to the Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks — a team that's struggled in recent times just like the Lakers.

Ad

Injuries and inconsistency are key reasons for both teams on the wobble as the seeding comes into the picture. The challenge only gets tougher for the Lakers as they have to make do without LeBron James, and also have enough in the tank to take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday as part of their back-to-back set. Recent form and personnel availability make the Bucks and Nuggets favorites to get past the Purple and Gold.

Ad

Trending

However, it's also worth noting that this has been a Lakers team that's made a habit of surprising teams with their grit and hustle. The question is whether they can play with heightened intensity for two nights on the bounce.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo who continues to play at an MVP-caliber level. Damian Lillard has been in one of those runs, getting into his groove and sharpshooting the Bucks to win. But their last four games have been losses. A win against the injury-riddled Lakers will inject some momentum into the side, but they will need their defense to step up to contain Luka Doncic.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

This is the first meeting between both teams with the second one on Mar. 20 at the Crypto.com Arena. Can the hosts break their losing streak? Or will the Lakers draw first blood?

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage will be on TNT, SportsNet LA, truTV, and MAX. The game can also be streamed live on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Ad

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline LA Lakers +6 o226 (-108) +180 Milwaukee Bucks -6 u226 (-112) -219

Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard is a huge ask for a team missing their major pieces. The likes of Alex Len and Trey Jemison have misfired making life difficult for the Lakers attempting to hit the brakes on their two-game skid. LA's offense banks on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves with the bench expected to chip in with numbers good enough to keep them afloat.

Ad

The Bucks might have looked potent on offense, but their transition defense has cost them games. This will be an area the Lakers will look to exploit in addition to containing two of the best players in the league. Milwaukee is 13th in scoring offense averaging 114.6 points per game and allowing 112.3 points per 100 possessions. They are fifth in the NBA in field goal offense making 48.2% of their attempts and third in 3-point offense swishing 38.% from beyond the arc.

Ad

The Lakers scoring offense is placed 17th this NBA season, averaging 112.9 points per game and 112.9 points per 100 possessions. They shoot 48% from the field (tied with the Phoenix Suns for seventh in FG offense). LA are a better unit on defense compared to the Bucks as they rank eighth in scoring defense averaging 111.1 points and allowing 109.1 points per game. The Bucks are 12th conceding 112.5 points per game and 110.2 points per 100 possessions.

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups

Ad

LeBron James (left groin strain), Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy), Jaxson Hayes (right knee contusion), and Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) are ruled out of the clash. Luka Dončić (right ankle soreness) is listed as questionable.

Position Player PG Luka Doncic SG Gabe Vincent SF Austin Reaves PF Dalton Knecht C Trey Jemison

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left calf strain) and Damian Lillard (right groin soreness) are probable for the Bucks. Chris Livingston (non-COVID illness) is questionable, and Bobby Portis (league suspension) is out for the contest.

Position Player PG Damian Lillard SG Taurean Prince SF Kyle Kuzma PF Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez

Ad

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Damian Lillard is listed at -110/-120 on points, Giannis Antetokounmpo at 115/-115 on points and rebounds, Luka Doncic at 105/-125 on points, and Austin Reaves at 115/-115 on points and assists for the Lakers.

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

Like the LA Lakers, the Bucks are searching for form, and it helps that they don't have to guard LeBron James. Jaxson Hayes' absence dents the Lakers on the shot-blocking and rim-protection front. Much depends on Luka Doncic and the rest of the team requiring to up the ante on scoring if they intend to outscore Milwaukee. Take the Lakers to put on a spirited attack and get past the Antetokounmpo threat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback