LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - November 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will take on defending champions the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum in Wednesday's marquee NBA game.

The Lakers endured yet another blowout loss in their previous outing as they were beaten 121-103 by the Chicago Bulls at home. The Bucks, meanwhile, are also coming off a crushing 120-100 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 17th; 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, November 18th; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers have been in indifferent form thus far. A string of injuries has hampered them and they enter this contest with an 8-7 record.

The Lakers were far from their best against the Bulls in their previous game. They struggled to make an impact on the offensive end of the court with Anthony Davis constantly double-teamed.

The Lakers made only six 3-pointers on the night and committed 17 turnovers, which allowed the Bulls to score 19 points in transition. Defensively, the Lakers struggled to protect the paint, giving up 52 points in that region.

Talen Horton-Tucker was the lone bright spot for the Lakers. The third-year forward recorded a career-high 28 points, shooting 47% from the field, 44.4% from the 3-point line (four threes) and 100% from the charity stripe.

The LA Lakers will have to show more urgency on both ends of the floor if they are to have a chance against the Bucks. Additionally, Frank Vogel will need to be smarter with his in-game adjustments, especially after half-time.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis has easily been the LA Lakers' best player so far. His performance will be crucial to his team's hopes of prevailing against the Milwaukee Bucks. He will face one of his toughest assignments of the season when he goes head-to-head against Giannis Antetokounmpo.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - Talen Horton-Tucker | F - Carmelo Anthony | C - Anthony Davis.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have also struggled to find their rhythm this season. Like the Lakers, they too have been dealing with a plethora of injuries.

The shorthanded Bucks failed to match the Hawks' intensity in their last game. They trailed by 14 points heading into half-time and couldn't recover. Milwaukee's bench failed to make valuable contributions as they accumulated just 15 points.

That put additional pressure on the starting unit. Giannis Antetokounmpo tried his best to lead the team to a win with a 26-point performance, while Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen combined for 37 points. Their efforts went in vain, though, as the Bucks sorely missed the presence of regular starters Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.

Apart from bench production, the Milwaukee Bucks were also inefficient on the boards and will have to improve in that area ahead of their next game.

Key Player - Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday has had a fairly quiet start to the 2021-22 campaign. The guard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Holiday will have to find a way to impact the game on both ends against the Lakers.

Apart from playmaking, the former New Orleans Pelicans star will also be tasked with hassling the LA Lakers' perimeter threats to get stops and help the Milwaukee Bucks create scoring opportunities in transition.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis.

Lakers vs Bucks Match Prediction

The LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are both looking to find some form after underwhelming starts to their respective campaigns. Despite recording more losses, the Bucks seem to have the better chemistry on court and that could give them a slight edge over their championship rivals in this game.

Where to watch Lakers vs Bucks

The game between the LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks will be televised nationally by ESPN. Local coverage will be provided by Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports Wisconsin. Fans can also catch live action online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

