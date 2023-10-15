LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

It appears that the duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will finally make their debut as the Milwaukee Bucks are set to battle the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, October 15. The Lakers have a homecourt advantage and will surely be hoping to win in front of their home crowd. The preseason matchup is quite interesting, considering how it could possibly be a preview of the 2024 Finals.
Both teams have made significant adjustments to their rosters in hopes of winning the championship this year. The LA Lakers focused on investing in younger players while maintaining several key players from last year's campaign. As for the Milwaukee Bucks, they were able to acquire Damian Lillard, which now makes them one of the favorites to win the title this season.
Game Details
Teams: LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks
Date & Time: October 15, 2023 / 7:00 PM ET
Venue: crypto.com Arena / Los Angeles, California
Lakers vs Bulls preview
Considering how many sources reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will be making their debut as a duo, we're assuming that the LA Lakers might be in full force in the first half. It'll be interesting to see how Anthony Davis and LeBron James perform against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Given our assumptions, fans could witness what a fully healthy Lakers team looks like in the regular season. The bout between both teams will surely be a treat for fans as it gives off big match vibes worthy of an NBA Finals series matchup.
LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Odds & Prediction
As of the time of this writing, the odds for the matchup between the Lakers and the Bucks are yet to be released. If we were to make our predictions, it's honestly difficult to pinpoint which team could come out on top. Looking at the composition of both teams, they seem to be evenly matched and the outcome could go either way.
LA Lakers Roster:
- Max Christie
- Anthony Davis
- Rui Hachimura
- Jaxson Hayes
- Jalen Hood-Schifino
- LeBron James
- Maxwell Lewis
- Taurean Prince
- Austin Reaves
- Cam Reddish
- D'Angelo Russell
- Jarred Vanderbilt
- Gabe Vincent
- Christian Wood
Milwaukee Bucks Roster:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo
- Malik Beasley
- Margue Bolden
- Pat Connaughton
- Jae Crowder
- AJ Green
- Andre Jackson Jr.
- Damian Lillard
- Chris Livingston
- Brook Lopez
- Robin Lopez
- Khris Middleton
- Omari Moore
- Cameron Payne
- Bobby Portis
- Drew Timme
- TyTy Washington Jr.
- Lindell Wigginton
How is Michael Jordan officially richer than NBA's 10 richest players?!