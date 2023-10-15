LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

It appears that the duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will finally make their debut as the Milwaukee Bucks are set to battle the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, October 15. The Lakers have a homecourt advantage and will surely be hoping to win in front of their home crowd. The preseason matchup is quite interesting, considering how it could possibly be a preview of the 2024 Finals.

Both teams have made significant adjustments to their rosters in hopes of winning the championship this year. The LA Lakers focused on investing in younger players while maintaining several key players from last year's campaign. As for the Milwaukee Bucks, they were able to acquire Damian Lillard, which now makes them one of the favorites to win the title this season.

Game Details

Teams: LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: October 15, 2023 / 7:00 PM ET

Venue: crypto.com Arena / Los Angeles, California

Lakers vs Bulls preview

Considering how many sources reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will be making their debut as a duo, we're assuming that the LA Lakers might be in full force in the first half. It'll be interesting to see how Anthony Davis and LeBron James perform against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Given our assumptions, fans could witness what a fully healthy Lakers team looks like in the regular season. The bout between both teams will surely be a treat for fans as it gives off big match vibes worthy of an NBA Finals series matchup.

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Odds & Prediction

As of the time of this writing, the odds for the matchup between the Lakers and the Bucks are yet to be released. If we were to make our predictions, it's honestly difficult to pinpoint which team could come out on top. Looking at the composition of both teams, they seem to be evenly matched and the outcome could go either way.

LA Lakers Roster:

Max Christie

Anthony Davis

Rui Hachimura

Jaxson Hayes

Jalen Hood-Schifino

LeBron James

Maxwell Lewis

Taurean Prince

Austin Reaves

Cam Reddish

D'Angelo Russell

Jarred Vanderbilt

Gabe Vincent

Christian Wood

Milwaukee Bucks Roster:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Malik Beasley

Margue Bolden

Pat Connaughton

Jae Crowder

AJ Green

Andre Jackson Jr.

Damian Lillard

Chris Livingston

Brook Lopez

Robin Lopez

Khris Middleton

Omari Moore

Cameron Payne

Bobby Portis

Drew Timme

TyTy Washington Jr.

Lindell Wigginton