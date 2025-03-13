LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 13 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks lock horns for the first time in 2024-25 in Thursday's marquee contest on the East Coast. The Lakers and Bucks are struggling ahead of this clash. LA is on a two-game losing streak, while Milwaukee is coming off three straight losses.

Ad

The Lakers were on an eight-game winning streak before. However, injuries to Jaxson Hayes, Rui Hachimura, and LeBron James over that stretch slowed them down. They remain without the frontcourt trio for Thursday's showdown against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. It's a tough blow for LA, but if Luka Doncic and others can get going, it won't be surprising to see them cause an upset.

Meanwhile, the Bucks were also in solid form before their losing streak. They had won four in a row. Over the past three games, they could have won twice but lost by a combined margin of three points to the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers. The Cleveland Cavaliers were the only team to dominate them over 48 minutes.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bucks are favored to win Thursday's game at home against a shorthanded Lakers team that would lack size on its frontline. It's a relatively easy matchup for the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma and Brook Lopez to dominate.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports for Mar. 13

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have five players injured, including Luka Doncic, who is questionable, citing a right ankle soreness. Meanwhile, LeBron James (groin), Rui Hachimura (knee), Jaxson Hayes (knee) and Maxi Kleber (foot surgery) are all sidelined. Bronny James is also not with the team because of a G League assignment.

Ad

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Bucks have four injured players. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are probable, citing calf and groin injuries. Chris Livington is questionable, citing illness and Tyler Smith is doubtful with back spasms. Bobby Portis is the other absentee for the Bucks, who is serving a suspension.

LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 13

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

The Lakers could start Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as the guards, with Jarred Vanderbilt, Dorian Finney-Smith and Alex Len in the frontcourt.

PG Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent Shake Milton SG Austin Reaves Jordan Goodwin Cam Reddish SF Jarred Vanderbilt Dalton Knecht PF Dorian Finney-Smith Markieff Morris C Alex Len Trey Jemison III Christian Koloko

Ad

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

The Bucks could start Damian Lillard and Taurean Prince in the backcourt, with Kyle Kuzma and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the forwards and Brook Lopez at center.

PG Damian Lillard Kevin Porter Jr. Ryan Rollins SG Taurean Prince AJ Green SF Kyle Kuzma Gary Trent Jr. Andre Jackson Jr. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Pat Connaughton Tyler Smith* C Brook Lopez Jericho Sims Pete Nance

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback