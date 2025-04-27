LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats and box score for April 27 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 4

Sunday's duel between the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves was the fourth of their first-round series, with both teams eager to win and improve their current circumstances.

The Timberwolves made a statement in Game 3, dominating the Lakers with a 116-104 win despite LeBron James' 38-point performance. Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards' combined 59 points led the Timberwolves to a 2-1 lead and put them in a good position to return to Los Angeles up 3-1.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats and box score

LA Lakers game player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Rui Hachimura 10 2 0 0 0 0 LeBron James 22 7 3 2 0 2 Jaxson Hayes 2 3 1 0 0 0 Luka Doncic 21 1 1 1 0 3 Austin Reaves 0 2 1 1 2 1 Dorian Finney-Smith 3 1 3 0 1 1 Jarred Vanderbilt 0 2 0 0 0 0 Gabe Vincent 0 1 0 1 0 0 Jordan Goodwin 0 2 1 0 0 0

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Julius Randle 21 4 1 1 0 0 Jaden McDaniels 6 3 2 0 0 1 Rudy Gobert 3 9 0 1 0 2 Mike Conley 2 0 2 0 0 0 Anthony Edwards 19 4 4 0 0 1 Naz Reid 2 1 0 0 0 1 Donte DiVincenzo 3 2 0 4 0 0 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 5 1 0 0 0 2 Terrence Shannon Jr. 0 4 1 0 0 0

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game recap

Game 4 of the LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves first-round series started with the teams exchanging buckets. LeBron James and Julius Randle intended to assert their dominance from the beginning, while Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards tried to keep up.

The Lakers finished 32-28 up after the first 12 minutes, showing a better face after their humbling Game 3 loss. The script flipped in the second period, with the Timberwolves rallying to enter halftime up 61-58 after a 33-26 win in the second quarter.

James and Doncic scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, for the purple and gold, while Randle and Edwards responded with 21 and 19 points, respectively.

