LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats and box score for April 27 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 4

By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 27, 2025 21:18 GMT
LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats and box score for April 27| 2025 NBA playoffs Game 4 (Image credit: Imagn)
Sunday's duel between the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves was the fourth of their first-round series, with both teams eager to win and improve their current circumstances.

The Timberwolves made a statement in Game 3, dominating the Lakers with a 116-104 win despite LeBron James' 38-point performance. Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards' combined 59 points led the Timberwolves to a 2-1 lead and put them in a good position to return to Los Angeles up 3-1.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats and box score

LA Lakers game player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Rui Hachimura1020000
LeBron James2273202
Jaxson Hayes231000
Luka Doncic2111103
Austin Reaves021121
Dorian Finney-Smith313011
Jarred Vanderbilt020000
Gabe Vincent010100
Jordan Goodwin021000
Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Julius Randle2141100
Jaden McDaniels632001
Rudy Gobert390102
Mike Conley202000
Anthony Edwards1944001
Naz Reid210001
Donte DiVincenzo320400
Nickeil Alexander-Walker510002
Terrence Shannon Jr.041000
LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game recap

Game 4 of the LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves first-round series started with the teams exchanging buckets. LeBron James and Julius Randle intended to assert their dominance from the beginning, while Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards tried to keep up.

The Lakers finished 32-28 up after the first 12 minutes, showing a better face after their humbling Game 3 loss. The script flipped in the second period, with the Timberwolves rallying to enter halftime up 61-58 after a 33-26 win in the second quarter.

James and Doncic scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, for the purple and gold, while Randle and Edwards responded with 21 and 19 points, respectively.

Edited by Ribin Peter
