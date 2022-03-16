LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers are traveling to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a matchup between two teams with postseason ambitions.

The Lakers are coming into this game with a 29-39 record as they continue to hover below the .500 mark for the season. For all their championship aspirations, the Lakers have struggled immensely on the court and are in desperate need of good results. They have lost eight of their last ten games and are 9-22 on the road this season as they come into this game hoping to put together a good performance and win the matchup.

Meanwhile, Minnesota are having consistency issues this season as they find themselves the seventh seed in the Western Conference standings with a record of 40-30. Unlike the Lakers, the Timberwolves have won their last two games coming into this matchup having won eight of their last 10 games. They are 22-12 at home this season and are three games behind the fourth seed, the Utah Jazz, in the West.

LA Lakers Injury Report

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to be without the exploits of superstar Anthony Davis as he is still nursing an ankle injury. LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are being monitored on a day-to-day basis as knee soreness continues to plague the superstar while the latter is struggling with ankle issues. Kendrick Nunn also continues to be out for the Lakers with a knee injury. Other than this, head coach Frank Vogel has all the players available for selection.

Players Status Reason Anthony Davis Out Ankle Kendrick Nunn Out Knee LeBron James Probable Knee Talen Horton-Tucker Questionable Ankle

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Like the Lakers, the Timberwolves are coming into this game with Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to ear and left quad injuries respectively, while Naz Reid and Jordan McLaughlin are also unlikely to feature due a back and ankle injury respectively.

Player Status Reason Patrick Beverley Questionable Ear Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable Quad Naz Reid Questionable Back Jordan McLaughlin Out Ankle

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads - March 16th, 2022

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread LA Lakers 29-39 +300 O 239.5 +9 Minnesota Timberwolves 40-30 -400 U 239.5 -9

The Timberwolves and the Lakers are dealing with injuries to a couple of their players, but the absence of Anthony Davis will be huge for the LA-based side. Hence, Minnesota will go into this matchup as the favorites because of how impressive they have been this season, especially on home court.

The Lakers have picked up only nine wins on the road this season from 31 games and will be the underdogs heading into this matchup against Karl-Anthony Towns and company.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

LA Lakers Betting Tips

LeBron James is averaging 33.5 PPG in his last four games for the Lakers. The Lakers are 9-22 on the road this season. They will be without the service of Anthony Davis for this game. Paul.

Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 60 points in his last game ahead of this matchup. The Timberwolves have won 8 of their last 10 games. They are on a two-game winning streak.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook and Austin Reeves are all set to man the backcourt for the Lakers, with LeBron James and Trevor Ariza set to start in the frontcourt. Dwight Howard will start at center.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves will see Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell man the backcourt, while the forwards in this lineup will be Anthony Edwards and Jared Vanderbilt. Karl-Anthony Towns will start as the center against the Lakers.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves



KAT WAS LITERALLY ON FIRE LAST NIGHT dunks, layups, and of course... threes!KAT WAS LITERALLY ON FIRE LAST NIGHT dunks, layups, and of course... threes!KAT WAS LITERALLY ON FIRE LAST NIGHT 🔥 https://t.co/Bj8TxxZIMK

The Lakers have lost their last 10 games on the road coming into this matchup. The Lakers are ranked 24th in the league for their offensive ratings while the Timberwolves are ranked 6th. Minnestoa are ranked 11th in the league for defensive ratings while the Lakers are ranked 17th in the NBA.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook; G - Austin Reeves; F - LeBron James; F - Trevor Ariza; C - Dwight Howard.

Minnesota Timberwolves

G: Patrick Beverley; G: D'Angelo Russell; F: Anthony Edwards; F: Jarred Vanderbilt; C: Karl-Anthony Towns.

