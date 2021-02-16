LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers will travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Tuesday.

The Lakers’ seven-game winning streak was snapped on Sunday in a 122-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Lakers forward Anthony Davis left the game in the second quarter with what appeared to be an Achilles injury.

The Timberwolves, on the other hand, defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-112 on Sunday, marking their third win in the last 10 games. They have the worst record in the league but have rarely been on the wrong end of blowouts.

Karl-Anthony Towns returned from a bout with COVID-19 three games ago and has made a major difference in the Timberwolves’ competitiveness.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Updates

LA Lakers

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers falls to the ground during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on February 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LA Lakers star Anthony Davis is out with a right calf strain and aggravated tendonosis in his right Achilles. He will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Davis is unlikely to return to action before the All-Star break, which is set for March 5-10.

Davis had an MRI on Monday which revealed both injuries. Fortunately for the Lakers, the results didn't reveal a rupture of his right Achilles tendon.

Kostas Antetokounmpo is out with right knee patellar tendinitis, and there is no timetable for his return.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves only have a couple of players on their injured list for the LA Lakers game.

Jarrett Culver was ruled out of Tuesday’s match with an ankle sprain. He has been out since January 25.

D’Angelo Russell is sidelined with left leg soreness but he could be back anytime soon.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Any time Anthony Davis has been sidelined for the LA Lakers, Kyle Kuzma has been elevated to the starting lineup in his place.

Kuzma will once again play the power forward spot, keeping Montrezl Harrell as a substitute. LeBron James will also likely see time at Davis' spot.

Kostas Antetokounmpo is not really part of the Lakers rotation, so his absence will not make an impact in this game.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Ricky Rubio #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves and D'Angelo Russell #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrate after a play during the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Target Center (Photo by Harrison Barden/Getty Images)

Ricky Rubio will take D’Angelo Russell’s place in the starting lineup as usual. Rubio has started in three of the last four games. He registered 16 points and five assists against the Toronto Raptors, playing an instrumental role in the win.

Jarrett Culver started seven of his 16 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and his spot in the rotation has been filled by a couple of wing players. Culver’s injury paved the way for more playing time for both Josh Okogie and Anthony Edwards.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers:

G Dennis Schroder G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope F LeBron James F Kyle Kuzma C Marc Gasol

Minnesota Timberwolves:

G Ricky Rubio G Malik Beasley F Anthony Edwards F Jared Vanderbilt C Karl-Anthony Towns

