LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 4 (April 27) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs first-round series between the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves is set for Sunday at the Target Center. With a 2-1 series lead following their Game 3 victory, Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves hold the momentum and control of the series.

For LeBron James and the Lakers, it's a must-win scenario to avoid slipping into a dangerous 3-1 deficit. After a disappointing performance in Game 3, the pressure is squarely on JJ Redick's squad to respond with urgency and keep their playoff hopes alive.

To secure a win, the Lakers will need to tighten up across all areas of the game. Luka Doncic and company were careless with the ball in Game 3, committing 16 turnovers, mistakes that Minnesota ruthlessly converted into 28 points. Ball security will be critical if they hope to shift the tide.

The Lakers were also thoroughly outplayed in the paint, conceding 56 interior points while managing only 26 themselves. If they fail to assert themselves in the paint on both ends of the floor, a repeat of Game 3’s outcome seems inevitable.

Additionally, Los Angeles cannot afford to let the Timberwolves dominate possession. In Game 3, the Lakers attempted just 78 shots compared to Minnesota’s 91, a gap that significantly contributed to their downfall.

Ultimately, Game 4 will hinge on whether the Lakers can correct these glaring issues - protecting the ball, controlling the paint and matching the Timberwolves' intensity. If not, Minnesota will be poised to exploit those weaknesses once again and push the Lakers to the brink of elimination.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports for April 27

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers will be without Maxi Kleber for Game 4 as he remains sidelined while recovering from right foot surgery.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Rob Dillingham has been listed on the Timberwolves' injury report with a right ankle sprain.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 27

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes are projected to take the floor as the starting five for the Lakers once again in Game 4.

PG Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent Shake Milton SG Austin Reaves Jordan Goodwin Bronny James SF Rui Hachimura Dorian Finney-Smith Dalton Knecht PF LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt C Jaxson Hayes Alex Len Markieff Morris

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert are likely to headline the Timberwolves' starting five for Game 4.

PG Mike Conley Donte DiVincenzo

SG Anthony Edwards Nickeil Walker-Alexander Bones Hyland SF Jaden McDaniels Jaylen Clark Terrence Shannon Jr. PF Julius Randle Naz Reid Joe Ingles C Rudy Gobert Luka Garza Leonard Miller

