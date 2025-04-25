LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips - April 25 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 3

The LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is one of three 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Friday. The series is tied 1-1 after the opening slate of games in Los Angeles.

The two teams have faced off 14 times in the postseason, with LA holding a 9-5 lead. They have also faced each other in 133 regular-season games with the Lakers holding a 87-46 lead.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Game 3 details and odds

The LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Game 3 is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, April 25, at Target Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - North and Spectrum SportsNet. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Lakers (+130) vs. Timberwolves (-155)

Spread: Lakers (+3) vs. Timberwolves (-3)

Total (O/U): Lakers -110 (o205.5) vs. Timberwolves -110 (u205.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Lakers come into this game on the back of a 94-85 win in Game 2 on Tuesday. After losing the opening game, LA came up with a far better defensive effort to restrict Minnesota to just 85 points. The T-Wolves scored 117 points in the opening game.

Luka Doncic was the leader on the offensive end with a near triple-double of 31 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. LeBron James had 21 points and 11 rebounds.

While LA didn’t have that many steals and blocks, it contested well to restrict Minnesota to just 30-of-79 shooting, including 5 of 25 from the 3-point line.

While the Timberwolves struggled Tuesday, it is still their series to lose after stealing home-court advantage from the Lakers with a win in Game 1. All Minnesota needs to do now is win at home. Julius Randle had 27 points on Tuesday, while Anthony Edwards had 25.

The Lakers will be without Maxi Kleber (foot), while the T-Wolves will be without Rob Dillingham (ankle).

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting props

Luka Doncic’s points total is set at 30.5. He averaged 34.0 points in the first two games. Expect the Slovenian superstar to have another big game in a crucial Game 3.

Anthony Edwards’ points total is set at 26.5. He has not shot well in the series so far but that should change at home. Take a risk and bet on the over.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers favor the Timberwolves to win Game 3 at home. We expect the same, as the role players should be far comfortable in front of their home crowd. Minnesota should be able to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total goes past 205.5 points.

