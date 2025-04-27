LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips - April 27 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 4

The LA Lakers are trying to avoid going down 3-1 in Game 4 of their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. The Lakers failed to get back homecourt advantage in Game 3, struggling to get things done late in the fourth quarter.

LeBron James had his best game of the series in Game 3, finishing with 38 points and 10 rebounds, while Luka Doncic had his worst due to a stomach bug. Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels scored 29 and 30 points, respectively, for Minnesota.

Fans can watch Game 4 of the Lakers-Timberwolves on ABC. It will also be available via live stream, depending on location, via FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST.

LA Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Lakers (+124) vs. Timberwolves (-148)

Spread: Lakers +3 (-110) vs. Timberwolves -3 (-110)

Total (O/U): Lakers o209 (-110) vs. Timberwolves u209 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

LA Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Lakers are entering a must-win game on Sunday, which means Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James all need to be at their best. The team's relief corps also has to step up to avoid going down 3-1 heading back to Hollywood for Game 5.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are playing with house money since the pressure is on the Lakers to get the win. Anthony Edwards is playing like a superstar and his teammates have all contributed in one way or another. It's all about team effort for the hosts in Game 4.

LA Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups

Lakers

G - Luka Doncic | G - Austin Reaves | F - Rui Hachimura | F - LeBron James | C - Jaxson Hayes

Timberwolves

G - Mike Conley | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Jaden McDaniels | F - Julius Randle | C - Rudy Gobert

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

LA Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

Luka Doncic is favored to go OVER 28.5 points (-125) via FanDuel against the Timberwolves. He's coming off a 17-point effort in Game 3, but that was due to his stomach flu. Bet on Doncic to hit the mark and possibly go for more than 30 points.

Anthony Edwards has an over/under of 28.5 points via FanDuel for Sunday's game versus the Lakers. "Ant-Man" is favored to go UNDER (-122), though he scored 29 points in his previous game. Place your money on Edwards to hit the mark and fail to go over 28.5 points.

LA Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction

The Timberwolves are the slight favorites to beat the Lakers in Game 4. They have homecourt advantage and have been playing better than the visitors. The Lakers do have the better trio in Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves. The prediction is a win for the Lakers, with the total going OVER 209 points.

