LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups for Dec. 21, 2023

The LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will compete in tonight's marquee game at Target Center. The Lakers are 15-13, eighth in the Western Conference, while the Timberwolves are the table-toppers with a 20-6 record. Both teams are coming off blowout losses and will be eager to get back to winning ways on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Lakers lost 124-108 to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves dropped one to the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center by a 127-113 margin. The Timberwolves will have the edge in this game because of their season form and homecourt advantage.

Another advantage the Timberwolves hold is the Lakers' winless record on back-to-backs. Minnesota has a younger team, giving it the upper hand over LA.

Injuries for LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Here's a look at the injuries for tonight's game between the Lakers and Timberwolves.

LA Lakers injuries for Dec. 21, 2023

The Lakers injury report for tonight's game isn't submitted, but it will likely be the same as it was for the last game.

Anthony Davis (hip) and LeBron James (calf) were questionable, while Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) and Gabe Vincent (knee) were probable to play. All four will likely be game-time decisions again, as the Lakers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino was the only player ruled out because of a back spasm.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries for Dec. 21, 2023

The Timberwolves are also yet to submit their injury report. The Timberwolves are also playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Their injury report only included Leonard Miller (undisclosed injury) and Jaylen Clark (Achilles). Miller was a game-time decision, while Clark won't return before Jan. 1st.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups

LA Lakers starting lineup for Dec. 21, 2023

Barring any injury absence, the Lakers are expected to roll out the same starting lineup as the last game. D'Angelo Russell will be at the point guard position, alongside Taurean Prince as shooting guard, Cam Reddish as the small forward, LeBron James in the power forward slot and Anthony Davis at the center.

PG - D'Angelo Russell, SG - Taurean Prince, SF - Cam Reddish, PF - LeBron James, C -Anthony Davis

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup for Dec. 21, 2023

The Timberwolves are also expected to roll out their regular starting lineup barring any last-minute injury absences. Mike Conley Jr. and Anthony Edwards will man the backcourt, while Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert will be the frontcourt.

PG - Mike Conley Jr., SG - Anthony Edwards, SF - Jaden McDaniels, PF - Karl-Anthony Towns, C - Rudy Gobert

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves key matchups

The Lakers-Timberwolves game will decided heavily by player matchups. The first will be between LeBron James and Anthony Edwards. The two scoring leaders of their respective teams will significantly influence the game. The Lakers and Timberwolves are below average in halfcourt offense, so James and Edwards' contributions will be critical.

The second matchup will be between Anthony Davis and Timberwolves' bigs Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. The two are likely to take turns guarding AD, who has been phenomenal. AD will likely have to take turns guarding one of Gobert and Towns, too. The Lakers have hesitated to play two bigs at once, giving AD a massive challenge tonight.