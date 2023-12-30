LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 30, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Lakers will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second time in a week. LA went down 118-111 on Dec. 21. Despite a big night from Anthony Davis, the Lakers couldn’t get past the top-ranked team in the Western Conference.

Minnesota surprisingly struggled against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. The Timberwolves needed another Anthony Edwards explosion to beat a team that didn’t have Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. Chris Finch called out his team after the game for their immaturity on the offensive end.

The Lakers rolled to a comfortable 133-112 win over the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 28. Minnesota will be an entirely different challenge with its star-studded roster. LA may have a little advantage if Karl-Anthony Towns, who is questionable due to left knee soreness, is unavailable to play.

Injuries for the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves

Here’s the injury report for both teams ahead of their Saturday encounter

LA Lakers injuries for Dec. 30, 2023

Gabe Vincent remains out as he is recovering from a left knee surgery. LeBron James is again questionable due to a left knee contusion. The four-time MVP, like Anthony Davis, is a regular in the injury report. “King James” usually gets cleared to play hours before tip-off.

Davis is also questionable due to a bone bruise on his left ankle. AD has been healthy over the last six games and has been unavailable just once since Nov. 10. He is expected to suit up for the Lakers on Saturday.

Cam Reddish is probable due to left groin soreness. He is also expected to be available.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for Dec. 30, 2023

Jaylen Clark is recovering from a right Achilles ruptured tendon and has been ruled out. Karl-Anthony Towns, who is dealing with left knee soreness, is questionable.

If unable to play, Towns’ absence will be a key issue in the game.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups and depth charts

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 30, 2023

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Taurean Prince, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt are expected to start. This is arguably Darvin Ham’s most potent five on offense. Minnesota has been struggling all season long on the offensive end. LA’s first five could give them trouble right off the bat.

LA Lakers depth chart

Point Guards LeBron James D'Angelo Russell Shooting Guards Jarred Vanderbilt Austin Reaves Max Christie Small Forwards Taurean Prince Cam Reddish Power Forwards Rui Hachimura Centers Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Christian Wood

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 30, 2023

Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Mike Conely are expected to open the game for Minnesota. The Timberwolves’ opening roster has been terrorizing opponents on defense. With both teams emphasizing the defensive end, the game could be a battle of attrition.

Minnesota Timberwolves depth chart:

Point Guards Mike Conley Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shooting Guards Anthony Edwards Shake Milton Small Forwards Jaden McDaniels Kyle Anderson Troy Brown Jr. Power Forwards Karl-Anthony Towns Centers Rudy Gobert Naz Reid

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves key matchups

The first game between the LA Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves showed several intriguing matchups. The rematch is likely to be more of the same.

Anthony Davis vs Rudy Gobert

Anthony Davis is averaging 29.0 points on 56.1% shooting. He has been dominant inside the paint during that stretch. Rudy Gobert will test him.

The two have faced each other 19 times over their respective careers. AD has averaged 26.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks versus the Frenchman.

LeBron James vs Anthony Edwards

Jaden McDaniels primary role is to shadow LeBron James. LA Lakers forward Taurean Prince or Cam Reddish will be asked to contain Anthony Edwards.

On some occasions, though, the veteran will have to take on the emerging superstar. James turned 39 years old a few days ago. It will be interesting to see how he handles Edwards’ explosiveness and speed.

On the other end, “Ant-Man” will have his hands full defending the four-time MVP’s barrelling drives to the paint. It’s a matchup many will be excited to see.