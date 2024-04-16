LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report For April 16 | 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament 

The NBA postseason commences with the Western Conference play-in tournament, set to kick off on Tuesday evening. The initial matchup will feature the eighth-seeded LA Lakers squaring off against the seventh-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

The victor will advance to the playoffs and challenge the Denver Nuggets, while the losing team will get another opportunity in the form of a play-in round against the winner of the ninth versus tenth matchup. The tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The Lakers and the Pelicans met four times in the regular season, with the Lakers overwhelming the Pelicans 3-1 in their season series. The Lakers surged to a commanding lead, extending their advantage to 32 points during Sunday's resounding 124-108 victory over New Orleans. This win echoes their earlier dominance over the Pelicans, where they triumphed by a staggering 44-point margin on Dec. 7th last year.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans injury report

LA Lakers injury report for April 16

The Lakers have listed five players on their injury report: LeBron James (ankle) is probable, while Anthony Davis (back) is questionable.

Meanwhile, Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Jalen Hood-Schifino (back), and Christian Wood (knee) are sidelined.

Player Status Injury LeBron James Probable Ankle Anthony Davis Questionable Back Jarred Vanderbilt Out Foot Christian Wood Out Knee Jalen Hood-Schifino Out Back

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James has been grappling with flu-like symptoms in recent matchups. However, Tuesday's injury report shed light on his ongoing struggle with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy issue, which has plagued him since January 4th.

Since the All-Star break, James has been sidelined for seven out of eight games due to this persistent ailment. The Lakers have navigated a 6-5 record overall in games played without James this season.

Despite his probable status, he is expected to play after clearing re-evaluation after the morning shoot-around.

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for April 16

The Pelicans head into their Play-In Tournament clash with the Lakers in full health. Brandon Ingram made his return from a 12-game absence due to a knee injury during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Lakers.

Although he started, his playing time was limited to just 23 minutes. Head coach Willie Green indicated that Ingram's minutes restriction is expected to be lifted for this crucial matchup.

However, should Ingram require any management, Trey Murphy III, who logged 32 minutes off the bench on Sunday, is poised to step into an expanded role.

Larry Nance Jr. made his comeback after a brief two-game hiatus due to personal reasons. He made a significant impact, logging 31 minutes off the bench compared to Valanciunas' seven minutes as part of the starting lineup.

The Pelicans are expected to deploy a nine-man rotation, with Jose Alvarado and Dyson Daniels slated to see playing time as reserves.

