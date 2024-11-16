LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Nov. 16 | 2024-25 NBA Season

After winning their last four games (three home and one away), the LA Lakers head to New Orleans on a high note with a chance to add to the Pelicans' disappointing season. Saturday's clash will be the first of the four regular season matchups between the two Western Conference teams. Last season, the Lakers had a 3-1 record against the Pelicans.

Sitting 5th in the conference table with an 8-4 record, JJ Redick is steadily anchoring the Lakers' big ambitions. It has been solid, if unspectacular, for the Purple and Gold so far. However, recent performances have shown that their new-found attack is finding its feet.

LeBron James has produced a string of consistent performances. On Friday, the 39-year-old recorded a fourth consecutive triple-double for the first time in his career during the team’s 120-115 win over the San Antonio Spurs. He would like to continue the run against a depleted team over the weekend.

On other hand, the Pelicans, have not performed as they would've hoped this season, sitting second bottom of the conference with a 4-9 record. On Friday, they ended their losing run with a 101-94 victory over the Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets in the NBA Cup.

Their last win was against Indiana, followed by a six-game winless run. Defeats to the Nets and Thunder earlier this week were another blow to a team that has been ravaged by injuries to key players. It would take something remarkable to record a second back-to-back on Saturday.

LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Nov. 16

LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Long-term absentees Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee) and Jaxson Hayes (ankle) are all out for the Lakers. Rui Hachimura, who missed Friday's game, is also likely to sit out this one. Jalen Hood-Schifino is still at least a week away from returning from a troubling groin soreness.

Anthony Davis is in line to face his former team, the Pelicans. Rookie Dalton Knecht, who started in place of Rui Hachimura against the Spurs, might retain his spot on Saturday. LeBron James, Cam Reddish, and Austin Reaves are also likely to start for the Lakers.

Point guards Austin Reaves D'Angelo Russell Jalen Hood-Schifino Shooting guards Cam Reddish Gabe Vincent Small forwards Dalton Knecht Rui Hachimura Max Christie Power forwards LeBron James Maxwell Lewis Christian Wood Centers C Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Christian Koloko

New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

The Pelicans roster is full of question marks and uncertainties at the early point of the season. Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Dejounte Murray and Jordan Hawking are just some of the key absentees who would have been expected to play a large role this season. And the question looms as to whether coach Willie Green has a squad deep enough to handle this crisis.

Brandon Ingram, who scored 29 points in the crucial bounce-back win is expected to start alongside Jonas Valanciunas, Trey Murphy III, Brandon Boston Jr., and Javonte Green.

Point Guard Jose Alvarado Antonio Reeves Jaylen Nowell Shooting Guard Trey Murphy III Jordan Hawkins CJ McCollum DeJounte Murray Small Forward Brandon Ingram Herbert Jones Javonte Green Power Forward Zion Williamson Javonte Green Center Yves Missi Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Daniel Theis Trey Jemison III

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans?

The Lakers vs Pelicans game at Smoothie King Center will be shown on GCSEN and Spectrum SportsNet. It will also be available on fuboTV and NBA League Pass. The tip-off is at 8:00 pm EST.

