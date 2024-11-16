LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 16, 2024

There are five games scheduled for Saturday, including the LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup at the Bayou. The Lakers are coming off a win over the San Antonio Spurs, while the Pelicans snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the Denver Nuggets.

Both games were part of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup, which was won by the Lakers last year. LeBron James dropped another triple-double and Anthony Davis scored 40 points to beat the Spurs 120-115. Brandon Ingram had 29 points to lead New Orleans against the Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets at home.

Tonight's game will be the 76th regular season meeting between the Lakers and Pelicans. The Lakers are ahead 47-28 in the all-time head-to-head matchup and have won the season series in the past two years. The Lakers have beaten the Pelicans in six out of their last 10 matchups.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Details and Odds

The Lakers-Pelicans game is scheduled for an 8:00 p.m. EST tip-off at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. It will be televised locally on Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles and GCSEN TV in New Orleans.

Fans can also watch the game via live streaming on the NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are both paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Lakers (-275) vs. Pelicans (+220)

Spread: Lakers -6.5 (-108) vs. Pelicans +6.5 (-112)

Total (O/U): Lakers o221.5 (-110) vs. Pelicans u221.5 (-110)

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

LeBron James has an over/under of 23.5 points, which is the same as his season average. James is coming off a 15-point performance and has not scored 24 points or more in three of his last five games. Bet on "The King" to defer the scoring to Anthony Davis and go under 23.5 (-115).

Anthony Davis is fresh off dropping 40 points, so he'll have the hot hand heading into tonight's game. Davis is favored to go under 27.5 points (-111), but you can take the risk and place your money on him to have at least 28 points against his former team.

Brandon Ingram has an over/under of 24.5 points and the odds are slightly favoring him to go under (-120). However, Ingram remains the Pelicans' first scoring option, so bet on him to have at least 25 points. He's also playing against his former team, so there's an extra motivation to perform better.

Trey Murphy III is favored to go under 15.5 points (-130), which is not surprising since he's averaging just 14.8 points in his first three games of the season. It's risky to bet on him to go over, but take your money and place it on him to have a big game.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction

The LA Lakers are favored to beat the New Orleans Pelicans despite playing on the road and the second game of a back-to-back. The Lakers regained some confidence after JJ Redick altered his starting lineup and rotation. The Pelicans should make it a competitive game.

Prediction is a win for the Lakers and the Pelicans will cover the spread. The total should go over 221.5 points.

